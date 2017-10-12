Education tech showcased at IAM

× Padraic Bean, a welding inspector and educator with Bombardier, showcased a new piece of technology at last week’s Manufacturing Day at the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Adorning a welder’s mask and gun, Padraic Bean welded two pieces of metal together last Thursday, slowly dragging the gun alongside a joint — leaving behind a seamless beaded line of liquid metal.

But if you weren’t looking at the screen to his right, you wouldn’t have known it.

The welding inspector and educator at Bombardier was operating a new teaching tool at Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM) — the Lincoln VRTEX, a virtual reality welder training system.

This was just one of a few demonstrations the college showcased as part of their Manufacturing Day last week.

“If we do our job right, we’ll constantly be adding more (equipment),” said Clinton Community College Director of Advanced Manufacturing Kristopher Renadette.

For the first time, community members were able to get a close look at the new 30,000 square-foot facility on campus.

The facility opened for classes on Aug. 28, the first day of the new semester.

A handful of residents gathered around Bean on Oct. 5 as he showcased the Lincoln VRTEX.

Bean took off his helmet and pointed to a list of statistics the machine collected about his welding performance.

These statistics, he said, are a great tool for teachers to use to offer targeted advice so students can improve.

“One of the best things we can do as educators is provide students with a toolbox,” he said. “This program will give students a foundation in manufacturing.

“We need to start building a framework for students to build their career on.”

Bean asked if anyone would like to test out the technology, and a few people cycled through, laughing as they achieved a higher score than their counterpart.

“All of (this) technology is amazing, but only as efficient as the person operating it,” Renadette said.

For that reason, course times at the IAM are dependent upon the time needed to acquire each skill, he said.

“That’s standard at facilities similar to ours around the country.”

As someone who hires and oversees welders at Bombardier, Bean is excited about the potential for workforce development as a result of the new programs — but more so looking forward to expanding collaboration between the school and local companies.

“If, in the future, we could shorten the lead time between hiring someone and having them on the floor — that’s exciting,” said Bean.