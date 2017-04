× Expand Photo provided

MINERVA – It’s About Thyme Farm in Olmstedville will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt at Minerva Central on Saturday, April 8 at 12 p.m. Owners Steve and Diane Colletti will give away over 100 baskets containing 6,000 eggs, among other prizes — including a bicycle. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance. All ages are welcome at this free event, including teens. It’s About Thyme will open for the season on April 28. For more information, visit itsaboutthymefarm.com.