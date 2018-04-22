ELCS, ACAP program hosts registration

× Expand File photo Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School and Adirondack Community Action Programs Head Start Division will host registration for the Early Bridges program, held at ELCS, April 23 through April 25.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A program run in partnership between Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) and Adirondack Community Action Programs is seeking members for next school year’s Early Bridges program.

The Early Bridges program created a pre-K program supported by ACAP Head Start staff. The program runs throughout the school year and follows the district calendar with students attending between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“The class is taught by a New York State-certified teacher,” said Superintendent Scott Osborne. “We have 20 students in the class with a waiting list. Early Bridges is located right here in our school, so students are early as three years old are coming to school.”

ACAP’s Head Start has been located at the district building for a year, but the Early Bridges program opened this past January once the district was approved by the state for the funds.

Osborne hopes the program can continue to grow.

“We only have one classroom right now for up to 20 children, ages three and/or four,” he said. “We are planning to re-apply to the state for pre-K expansion funds, which would allow us to serve more children.”

Registration for Early Bridges will be held on Monday, April 23 and Tuesday, April 24, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the main office at ELCS. There will also be a registration period Wednesday, April 25, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Upon registration, parents/guardians need to supply a child’s birth certificate or baptismal certificate; immunization records and income verification. Students enrolled will need a completed physical form and dental health certificate.

Officials note that registration of a child does not necessarily mean the child has been selected for the Early Bridges program, but does help identify children who may need additional support to develop age appropriate skills.

Parents/guardians do not need to bring children to the registration day, as a screening day is being planned for May.

For information, contact Patti Stevens at the ELCS main office (518-873-6371, ext. 0), or Head Start family worker Jolene Sayward at 518-569-0534.