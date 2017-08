ELIZABETHTOWN | Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School is asking that all new residents who have a child of school age notify the district office for registration and enrollment.

Registration must be complete before the first day of school on Sept. 7.

School records and immunizations must be handed in before a student can start.

To complete the proper paperwork, visit the school office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 518-873-6371 ext. 0.