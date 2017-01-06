ELCS board meeting set

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the conference room at the school.  

If an executive session is needed, it will be held at 5 p.m. when the meeting opens.  

Public session will resume at 7 p.m. when the board will act upon financial reports, reports and communications from various groups, committee on special education recommendations, personnel, policies and any other miscellaneous business needed.  

Included in this meeting will be consideration by the board to:

  • Accept and place on file several annual public reports
  • Adopt a spring sports merger for baseball, softball and golf 
  • Approve a stipulation of settlement regarding specific tax determination.  

The public is welcome. For the complete agenda, visit elcsd.org.

