ELCS board meeting set

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District Board of Education will meet Tuesday, March 28 in the school conference room. If an executive session is needed, it will be held at 5 p.m. when the meeting opens. Public session will resume at 5:30 p.m. when it’s anticipated the board will view and discuss a preliminary first draft proposed 2017-18 spending plan with focus on a comprehensive ‘line by line’ examination. The public is welcome. Find the complete agenda at elcsd.org.