ELCS board meeting set

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District Board of Education will meet Tuesday, March 28  in the school conference room.  If an executive session is needed, it will be held at 5 p.m. when the meeting opens. Public session will resume at 5:30 p.m. when it’s anticipated the board will view and discuss a preliminary first draft proposed 2017-18 spending plan with focus on a comprehensive ‘line by line’ examination.  The public is welcome.  Find the complete agenda at elcsd.org.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines