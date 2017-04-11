ELCS board meetings set

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola ELCS board meeting set April 18.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board will meet Tuesday, April 18 in the conference room at school. If an executive session is needed, it will be held at 5 p.m. Public session will resume at 6 p.m. when the board will act upon financial reports, reports and communications from various groups, committee on special education recommendations, personnel, policies and any other miscellaneous business needed.

Included in this meeting will be consideration by the board to adopt the proposed 2017-18 academic calendar and adopt the Property Tax Report Card for the 2017-18 proposed budget.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board will also meet Thursday, April 20 for a special meeting. Public session will open at 7:30 a.m. when the board will consider for approval a slate of candidates for the annual election of members of the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Board of Cooperative Educational Services (Champlain Valley Educational Services) Board.

The board will also consider for approval adopting the tentative administrative budget of CVES.

Find the complete agendas at elcsd.org.