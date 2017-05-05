ELCS board meeting set

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board will meet Tuesday, May 9 in the conference room at school.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board will meet Tuesday, May 9 in the conference room at school.

If an executive session is needed, it will be held at 5 p.m. when the meeting opens. Public session will resume at 6 p.m. when the Board will act upon financial reports, reports and communications from various groups, committee on special education recommendations, personnel, policies and any other miscellaneous business needed.

Included in this meeting will be consideration by the board to approve a Section VII Merger application, authorization to execute an agreement with CV-TEC Adult Education and Safety Education for 2017-18 and establish the date for the annual re-organization meeting.

Find the complete agenda at elcsd.org.