ELCS Class of 2018 presents legacy gift to local veteran

× The 15 graduates of Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School’s Class of 2018 honored U.S. Army Veteran John B. Elser as a legacy gift. Elser was one of 11 graduates in 1938 -- 80 years ago -- and fought in the Battle of the Hedgerows at Normandy. The brass plate will be placed on the Memorial Wall at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery. Photo by Maureen Lindsay

ELIZABETHTOWN | At graduation, the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Class of 2018 had a special gift for a late local veteran.

The lifelong resident of Elizabethtown, John B. Elser Jr., who served in World War II, had no remaining family here, but his name will soon grace the county’s Veteran’s Cemetery Memorial Wall.

His legacy is not forgotten.

The memorial effort began when the class reached out to the Veteran’s Affairs Office here to see if they might find a way to show appreciation for a local veteran.

And Veteran’s Affairs Coordinator Sara Smith started to search.

“It was the 80th high school graduation ceremony in Elizabethtown this year, so we looked to see who graduated 80 years ago, knowing that it would have been World War II era veterans. I was able to find 11 graduates from 1938,” Smith said.

“I searched our records to see if any veterans were in that graduating class, and in that 11 was Mr. John B. Elser, who lived in Elizabethtown. It just got better from there, honestly,” she said.

“He was a World War II veteran. He spent three years overseas, in World War II, part of that included the D-Day invasion in Normandy,” Smith said.

“He came back here, and married, and started a business, a home improvement company. His wife (Monica) was a teacher at the school for a few years. They both resided here until they passed.”

Smith also found that John B. Elser Jr. had received a certificate of commendation, along with Staff Sgt. John Woljewodzic, of Port Henry, from Maj. General Charles H. Gerhardt for their participation in D-Day with the 29th Infantry Division.

SON OF AN ARMY VET

Elser Jr. was the only child of an Army veteran. His father, John B. Elser Sr. served in World War I with Troop B of the Seventh Calvalry and retired as first sergeant.

Elser Sr. and his wife, Wilhelmina S. Elser, had moved to Elizabethtown from New York City in 1926 when Elser Jr. was six.

According to newspaper records from that time, the Elsers purchased the “fine old brick house” on Water Street in Oct. 1926 from Dr. J.W. Artlitz.

Elser Jr. grew up in that historic house on Water Street built by Gen. Ransom Noble and sons, circa 1825, out of brick made in Elizabethtown.

The house is the one across from Families First on Water Street today.

Elser Jr. lost his father before high school graduation.

Elser Sr. died in a fall from the 15th floor of a YMCA hotel in New York City in May 1937, according to historic news accounts.

The World War I Army veteran had left Elizabethtown the week before to have an infected eye treated, according to the Adirondack Record-Elizabethtown Post (Record-Post) on May 27, 1937.

Elser Jr. was 17 that year.

He continued to live with his mother at their Water Street home.

GRADUATION 80 YEARS AGO

The 11 Elizabethtown High School graduates in 1938 were: Cecil John Bright; Edna Jeanette Burpee; Kenneth Hubbard Burres, class president; Iola Rita Cassavaugh; John Bernard Elser, Jr.; Edith Helen Gersen, vice-president and valedictorian; John Alonzo Hathaway, salutatorian; Stanley Hayes MacDougal; Raymond Esdell Marshall; Philip Earl Redmond; Thelma Louise Wrisley.

Record-Post news notes show that Elser Jr. had spent summers working for the Williams Drug Store and, after graduation, he spent the summer of 1938 working for the Pleasant Valley Drug Store.

By October of 1938, Mrs. Elser closed their Water St. home and went to Bennington, Vermont, to spend time with her father, Henry C. Schulze. And Elser Jr. attended post high school graduate classes at Bennington High School.

Mrs. Elser had a large circle of friends here, and remained very involved with community volunteer groups in Elizabethtown, including the American Legion Auxiliary and Red Cross.

WORLD WAR II

Newpapers of the era reported that Elser Jr. was inducted into the U.S. as America entered World War II.

On Thursday, May 21, 1942, the Record-Post announced John B. Elser Jr. was one among 60 young men selected for military service by Local Draft Board No. 375 in Lake Placid.

Among that group was Francis J. Betters. of AuSable Forks, the famed fly fisherman, and Carl F. Huttig Jr., of Elizabethtown.

Elser Jr. and Huttig left for an induction camp three days later.

And by Sept. 19, 1943, Mrs. Elser was employed in defense work in New York City. She also kept and maintained their home on Water Street.

CAPTURING ST. LO: BATTLE OF THE HEDGEROWS

On Thursday, Feb. 8, 1945, the Record-Post carried a news feature about letters presented to Elser Jr. and Wojewodzic by Maj. Gen. Gerhardt “honoring them for fighting with the 29th Infantry Division from D-Day to St. Lo (The Battle of the Hedgerows).”

The battle and push toward St. Lo is recalled today in a tour at Normandy, found online at: battleofnormandytours.com/

The push to St. Lo occurred between July 3rd and July 19th in 1944.

In describing the battle, the tour narrative explains how “the fighting in Normandy’s western sector soon degenerated into a series of huge individual firefights, with few soldiers being able to see more that one hundred meters in any direction, if that.

“It was countryside who’s geography favored the defender; where an overwhelming superiority in tanks, armor and aircraft did not significantly alter the balance of power; where the best individual soldier or small group of soldiers won.

“This led to savage, close quarter fighting, where gains per day were measured in hundreds of yards, where the slightest rise in the ground could be a strategic goal worth hundreds of lives.”

Elser Jr. was there.

And his commander recognized his achievement in 1945, an event recounted in the Record-Post on Feb. 8, 1945, on page 8:

“The honor is a personal salute from Maj. Gen. Charles H. Gerhardt to the officers and men who battered their way through flooded areas and the Normandy hedgerows and stormed the key city of St. Lo in a campaign where the taking of every 500 yards was a major battle,” the news report says.

“The army reckons the Normandy fight as one campaign which entitles participants to one star on their theatre ribbons, but General Gerhardt’s certificate recognized the unusual toughness of the fighting in the early days of the invasion.

“The ‘Blue and Grey Division’ has won two unit citations and its members have been awarded 1,620 personal decorations since the outfit stormed the invasion beaches.”

Elser Jr.’s infantry regiment was cited for being the first unit into St. Lo.

And he made it back home to Elizabethtown.

LOCAL BUSINESS

By the early 1950s, U.S. Army Infantryman (Ret.) Elser Jr. was advertising for his floor refinishing business, an enterprise that continued in Elizabethtown through that decade.

In March 1954, he opened a maple sugaring operation with Richard Lawrence, Jr., across the Boquet River from the Lawrence home on Hand Avenue.

The “Camp Grounds” sugar house was built near the Hand’s “Separator Lot” and fitted with new equipment for maple syrup production.

Elser Jr.’s mother, Wilhelmina, died May 10, 1966 at Elizabethtown Community Hospital after a brief illness. The lengthy, heartfelt obituary in local newspapers chronicled her many contributions to local civic and church groups and to veteran communities.

She was buried beside her husband in the Plattsburgh National Military Cemetery.

Elser Jr. died in Elizabethtown on April 10, 1999 at the age of 79, survived for another nine years by his wife.

He had married Monica R. Rasines on June 28, 1947, three years after coming home.

Monica Elser was from Barre, Vermont, the valedictorian of the class of 1941 at Spaulding High School. She attended and the University of Vermont and graduated in 1945 with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and economics.

Monica Elser taught secretarial practice and related subjects at Elizabethtown-Lewis High School for three years. The Board of Education presented her with a teaching commendation in 1955.

She worked as a private secretary for an Elizabethtown attorney and as bookkeeper/secretary for her husband’s business until his retirement.

Elser Jr.’s wife died in Plattsburgh in 2008.

They are buried together in Riverside Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

MEMORIAL WALL

The plaque that the ELCS Class of 2018 had made for John B. Elser Jr. will go on the Memorial Wall at the Essex County Veteran’s Cemetery in the coming weeks.

At Veterans Affairs, Smith said they affix the brass plates to the wall usually between Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day.

She said the memorial from the Class of 2018 is a touching gift that honors the service of a local veteran who has no family in this area.

“They’re just a wonderful group,” Smith said of the Class of 2018.

“They were so excited about doing this.”

REMEMBERING VETERANS

Family members, descendants or friends of veterans that wish to honor a service member can contact Sara Smith at the Essex County Veteran’s office to find out more about the markers.

“That holds true for any information about the cemetery in general,” Smith said.

The Essex County Office of Veteran’s Affairs is at 7551 Court St., in the county complex.

The phone number is: 518-873-3488.