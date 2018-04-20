ELCS fundraiser to help local family

× Expand File photo Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School will host a fundraising volleyball tournament for Darlene and Denny Mitchell on April 21.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) community is rallying around one of its own, raising funds for Darlene and Denny Mitchell through sport.

The school will host a fundraising volleyball tournament Saturday, April 21, starting at 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Mitchell family.

Currently, Darlene Mitchell is awaiting a heart transplant in Boston. Her sons, Brock and Connor Marvin, have already been the recipients of heart transplants.

There will be two groups of play, with one pool being competitive and the other being the recreational pool, with barbecue/picnic rules, loose rules for double hits and carries and underhand serves only.

“Laughing, goofing and nonsense are encouraged in this pool,” Buehler said. “It’s a perfect fit for students and mixed teams.”

The cost is $15 per person with a team maximum cost of $100. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and other fundraising events taking place throughout the day.

For more information, contact Buehler at pbuehler@elcsd.org or by calling 518-873-6371, ext. 420.