ELCS school board seats up for reelection

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School will have three seats available for election during the budget vote scheduled for May 16. 

The seats include: One seat for the term of three years to fill the seat of Darlene Hooper, whose term will expire on June 30; one seat for the three-year term to fill the seat of Doug Spilling, whose term will expire on June 30, and one seat for the unexpired term of one year to fill the seat of Brett Sicola, who resigned and whose original term will expire on June 30, 2018.

Those interested in running for any of those seats may pick up a candidate packet from Allison Sucharzewski in the district office at 7530 Court St., Elizabethtown.

