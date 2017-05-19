ELCS special board meeting set

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola A special Board of Education meeting will be held May 22 at 5 p.m. in the conference room at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday, May 22 at 5 p.m. in the school conference room.

It is anticipated that the board will convene in executive session to discuss the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation. No other public business is planned. The agenda can be found online at elcsd.org.