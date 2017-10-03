ELCS, WCS merger committee delves into programming

× The second Merger Committee meeting held last week at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School focused on numbers related to academic and extra-curricular programs in each district. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | The second in a series of merger study meetings pulled the Westport/Elizabethtown-Lewis Central review committee together last Wednesday.

Data this session reviewed current and previous educational programming at each district and looked at what a combined school district might have for open time each week.

The answer, if merged, matriculated programs at Westport and ELCS might free up 26 or more sections across the spectrum of academic, music, art, physical education and study hall time.

The potential for openings in scheduling will factor in future review, according to Alan Pole, one of three consultants at Castallo & Silky LLC, the firm retained to complete the nearly two-year review process.

The complete set of data charts is posted on school websites for everyone to read and download.

CLASS SIZES THE SAME

The average class size of 16 kids is the same in both schools, a number much smaller than the statewide average class size of 22.

ELCS and Westport are using the same instructional materials in English Language Arts programs and in Mathematics.

A marked discrepancy comes in attending technology programs at CV-Tech campuses.

About 40 percent of the combined junior and senior classes at ELCS are enrolled in tech programs.

In Westport, 18.5 percent of the combined junior and senior classes are enrolled in tech programs.

“Career and technical programs are available to your students and you can see the number of students taking advantage of them,” Pole said.

In parsing classes offered in each school with the number of students in each grade, the study found 73 percent of classes in Westport seat less than 10 students, while 33 percent of classes at ELCS seat less than 10 students.

It is a factor of how the courses are broken out to accommodate honors students and AIS assistance along with variations in class offerings.

Even with a merger, Pole said, no class would have more than 20 students.

Pole explained that there is nothing at all wrong with the way the schools have organized their schedules and classes to fit.

“Scheduling flexibility is a challenge in small schools,” he said of the comparison between class size and the number of courses offered.