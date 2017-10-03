ELCS, WCS merger committee delves into programming

The second Merger Committee meeting held last week at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School focused on numbers related to academic and extra-curricular programs in each district.
Photo by Kim Dedam
ELIZABETHTOWN | The second in a series of merger study meetings pulled the Westport/Elizabethtown-Lewis Central review committee together last Wednesday.
Data this session reviewed current and previous educational programming at each district and looked at what a combined school district might have for open time each week.
The answer, if merged, matriculated programs at Westport and ELCS might free up 26 or more sections across the spectrum of academic, music, art, physical education and study hall time.
The potential for openings in scheduling will factor in future review, according to Alan Pole, one of three consultants at Castallo & Silky LLC, the firm retained to complete the nearly two-year review process.
The complete set of data charts is posted on school websites for everyone to read and download.
CLASS SIZES THE SAME
The average class size of 16 kids is the same in both schools, a number much smaller than the statewide average class size of 22.
ELCS and Westport are using the same instructional materials in English Language Arts programs and in Mathematics.
A marked discrepancy comes in attending technology programs at CV-Tech campuses.
About 40 percent of the combined junior and senior classes at ELCS are enrolled in tech programs.
In Westport, 18.5 percent of the combined junior and senior classes are enrolled in tech programs.
“Career and technical programs are available to your students and you can see the number of students taking advantage of them,” Pole said.
In parsing classes offered in each school with the number of students in each grade, the study found 73 percent of classes in Westport seat less than 10 students, while 33 percent of classes at ELCS seat less than 10 students.
It is a factor of how the courses are broken out to accommodate honors students and AIS assistance along with variations in class offerings.
Even with a merger, Pole said, no class would have more than 20 students.
Pole explained that there is nothing at all wrong with the way the schools have organized their schedules and classes to fit.
“Scheduling flexibility is a challenge in small schools,” he said of the comparison between class size and the number of courses offered.
“You could bring in (data) from any two other schools around here and they would have the same issue.”
Data is collected for elementary, middle, high school and special education programming at both schools.
Grade configurations vary slightly between the two districts, with Westport running elementary from kindergarten through sixth grade and ELCS from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Westport puts middle school at grades seven and eight, while ELCS considers secondary school grades six through 12.
Special area subjects also vary, as Westport provides two 40-minute programs per week of music for elementary students with ELCS offering one 40-minute period.
Westport offers two 40-minute periods of art for elementary students as well, compared to one 40-minute class per week at ELCS.
In physical education, ELCS provides five 40-minute periods for elementary students per week, where Westport provides four.
The research compared assessment test data and Regents test results, with some information still missing for last year’s testing.
For Common Core Regents last year, for example, no data from Westport was included in the chart.
But in 2015-16, 26 students took Common Core English Regents at ELCS and 38 percent scored at level 5: 85 percent or higher.
The same year, 20 students took Common Core English at Westport, and 75 percent scored at level 5: 85 percent or higher.
The programming discussion also looked at program reductions and additions at each school since 2010.
Cuts at ELCS included half-year art electives, such as digital photography, sculpture, ceramics, graphic design and the reduction of elementary art to once a week.
Cuts at Westport included classes in stress management, AP Biology, creative movement, women’s literature, photography, sociology, psychology and business classes for Accounting I and Accounting II, along with marketing and business communications.
ELCS has added course electives in that time: Fitness, College for Every Student, Consumer Math, Digital Journalism and French for Grade 6.
Both schools have cut more than 15 staff, teaching and advisor posts in the past seven years.
The meeting updated enrollment data provided last month, particularly to clarify non-resident student attendance.
Bill Silky explained that ELCS does not allow non-resident students to tuition in. But staff at the school can choose to enroll students there.
At Westport, tuition is $1,200 for non-resident students. And this year there are 37 out-of-district students attending WCS, Silky said.
Twelve are from families that live in Elizabethtown, and five are children of district teachers.
About 12 residents from the districts attended to listen in.
The next merger committee meeting, which will discuss facilities, is Oct. 25 at WCS. A tour of district facilities will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6 p.m.
Additional sessions are set up for Dec. 6 at ELCS (Transportation); Jan. 24 at WCS (Staffing) and Feb. 28, 2018 at ELCS (Finances).
The plan will formally be presented to both school boards on April 25 at WCS.