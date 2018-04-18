Election reimbursement shot down in committee

× Expand File photo A request from Beekmantown Supervisor Sam Dyer, pictured here in January, for the county to reroute money that would’ve gone toward an appointed legislator to the towns to reimburse them for the cost of holding a special election, was shot down in committee after being formally proposed by newly-elected Legislator Mark Henry (Area 3).

PLATTSBURGH | A proposal for the county to partially refund the towns of Chazy and Beekmantown for the cost of holding last month’s special election died in committee last Tuesday.

The Clinton County Legislature’s finance subcommittee, on which every legislator serves, voted 9-1 against the measure.

Newly-elected Legislator Mark Henry (Area 3), who represents the towns of Chazy and Beekmantown and formally introduced the proposal on behalf of the towns, was the lone holdout.

Legislature Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) cautioned that approving the refund may be precedent-setting and open up the county to similar requests in the future. But Henry disagreed.

“I don’t believe this is precedent-setting,” Henry said.

Beekmantown Supervisor Samuel Dyer, the previous Area 3 legislator whose election to the town’s top slot in January left the vacancy on the legislature, called on his former colleagues last month to consider chipping in for election costs.

“I ask that the pay you would’ve given to an appointment’s salary go toward Beekmantown,” Dyer said at the regular session on March 29.

Dyer later told The Sun that he hadn’t asked for anything that wasn’t budgeted.

“I did what I thought was right, and I still think it was right,” he said.

According to the Clinton County Board of Elections, the cost to hold the special election was around $5,327 split between the two towns.

Every town is legally obligated to budget for every election, including special elections.

“We shouldn’t have to pay the towns on this one,” said Legislator Patty Waldron (Area 6).

Waldron and Legislator Pete Keenan (Area 5) both noted that prior to calling a special election, in a meeting with town supervisors, they were told the towns had budgeted for the cost.

Henry echoed Dyer’s request on April 10, proposing that the salary that would’ve been paid to an appointment — which County Administrator Michael Zurlo estimated at around $4,375 for the three months the seat remained vacant — be split between Chazy and Beekmantown.

“We don’t want this to set a precedent,” Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) said.

Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8), one of four Republicans serving on the majority-Democratic legislature, joked that he hated to disagree with Henry, also a Republican, on his first day.