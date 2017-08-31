Electronic sign approved for village firehouse

LAKE GEORGE | People driving down Ottawa St. in Lake George in several weeks will likely be viewing colorful, bright slogans displayed on a message board.

The Lake George Village Board voted Aug. 21 to purchase an electronic LED sign to replace the present conventional message-board in front of the village fire station.

It approved buying the sign from SureFire Sign of Kansas City at a price of $12,610, the lowest of three bids.

The Lake George Volunteer Fire Co. is contributing $6,000 towards the cost, and the village is paying the remainder.

Concerns were raised by several trustees that the sign is able to display animated, full-color messages and images, both of which functions are restricted by the local sign code.

Representing the fire company, Doni Smith said that fire officers would use discretion in their utilization of the sign’s capabilities, and it would be used primarily to promote public events.

“We won’t go crazy with it,” she said.

Blais said that some other local businesses have been pushing the limits of the sign code with their animated, multi-color messages, but the village has yet to receive complaints regarding the signs.

Harrington said the sign has the capability of being dimmed at night, to minimize annoyance to neighboring homeowners.

FOREIGN WORKER WOES

Mayor Blais announced good news concerning the influence of the Student Connection in its work aiding foreign summer workers.

He said that one foreign worker had been hit by a car and broke his leg — and that resident Colleen Boucher recently saw him walking on crutches several miles down the street to his work.

Boucher contacted the village, which purchased the man a season bus pass so he could get to work via trolley.

Also, several complaints relayed by foreign workers to the Student Connection about not getting paid by employers were referred to the state Labor Department, which spurred a investigation by two state officials.

The employers in question are turning over three years worth of employment records, Blais said, noting that if any pay violation is confirmed, the workers will be refunded any amount due, even after they return to their homelands.