Electronic sign approved for village firehouse

LAKE GEORGE | People driving down Ottawa St. in Lake George in several weeks will likely be viewing colorful, bright slogans displayed on a message board.
The Lake George Village Board voted Aug. 21 to purchase an electronic LED sign to replace the present conventional message-board in front of the village fire station.
It approved buying the sign from SureFire Sign of Kansas City at a price of $12,610, the lowest of three bids.
The Lake George Volunteer Fire Co. is contributing $6,000 towards the cost, and the village is paying the remainder.
Concerns were raised by several trustees that the sign is able to display animated, full-color messages and images, both of which functions are restricted by the local sign code.
Representing the fire company, Doni Smith said that fire officers would use discretion in their utilization of the sign’s capabilities, and it would be used primarily to promote public events.
“We won’t go crazy with it,” she said.
Blais said that some other local businesses have been pushing the limits of the sign code with their animated, multi-color messages, but the village has yet to receive complaints regarding the signs.
Harrington said the sign has the capability of being dimmed at night, to minimize annoyance to neighboring homeowners.
FOREIGN WORKER WOES
Mayor Blais announced good news concerning the influence of the Student Connection in its work aiding foreign summer workers.
He said that one foreign worker had been hit by a car and broke his leg — and that resident Colleen Boucher recently saw him walking on crutches several miles down the street to his work.
Boucher contacted the village, which purchased the man a season bus pass so he could get to work via trolley.
Also, several complaints relayed by foreign workers to the Student Connection about not getting paid by employers were referred to the state Labor Department, which spurred a investigation by two state officials.
The employers in question are turning over three years worth of employment records, Blais said, noting that if any pay violation is confirmed, the workers will be refunded any amount due, even after they return to their homelands.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Village Board also:
• accepted the resignation of Scott Smith, due to family commitments, from the position of 1st Assistant Chief of the Lake George Fire Department. Board members expressed appreciation for his service. The position will be filled in September.
• approved permits for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show, set for Sept. 7 through Sept. 9. The event’s nightly parade of classic cars is to follow last year’s route — extending northeast on Beach Road rather than south on Canada St. — which curbed the unruly behavior occurring in prior years of the car show. The board set a flat rate for $50 for a special parking permits beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday and ending at midnight Saturday during the event.
• endorsed the closure of Canada St. from Amherst St. to Mohican St. on Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 for Lake George Oktoberfest, which has proven to be a popular regional block party. Blais said local enterprises can set up food concessions for this event at no charge.
• voted to hire Tim Quinlan as a full-time sanitation department employee at $15 per hour and Janee Dorman as a summer parking clerk at $10 per hour.
• heard from Harrington that the electric vehicle charging stations were getting far more use than village officials had expected. To date, charging has been free — but soon motorists will be paying $2 per hour for recharging their vehicles’ batteries.
• voted to turn over financial management of both the King George Fishing Derby and the SAVE the Lake Festival to the FUND for Lake George — the recipient of the two events’ proceeds. Blais said the change would relieve village office personnel of time-consuming tasks.
• were informed by Harrington that the water main on Phillips St. between Prospect and Cortland streets will be replaced next summer, and valves for the upgrade are likely to be installed by November.
• discussed offers from local enterprises to donate toward features at the new dog park in exchange for dedication plaques or advertising signs. People have talked about sponsoring a lean-to, benches, and other features. The board decided to draft a policy for such sponsorships. The board also voted to set a public hearing on proposed amendments to the dog park regulations to satisfy insurance underwriters. Such amendments include officially declaring park hours, requiring proof of vaccinations when requested, and banning dogs in heat from using the venue. The public hearing was set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18.