Electronic voting records eligible under FOIL, rules state appellate court

× Expand File photo In a case that was generated in Essex County, the state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Third Department, has ruled state Freedom of Information Law covers electronically scanned images of ballots taken from voting machines, and the data should not be shielded from disclosure. ALBANY | The state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Third Department, has ruled the state’s Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) covers the electronically scanned images of ballots taken from voting machines and that the data should not be shielded from disclosure. “We conclude that, once electronic ballot images have been preserved in accordance with the procedures set forth in Election Law § 3-222, there is no statutory impediment to disclosure and they may be obtained through a FOIL request,” wrote Supreme Court Justice Stanley Pritzker in the decision. The state Appellate Division issued the determination in Kosmider v. Whitney on April 12. MURKY LEGAL INTERSECTION The case viewed by state and local stakeholders as precedent-setting was based on Essex County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Bethany Kosmider’s unsuccessful attempt to obtain electronic voting records from the 2015 local elections from county officials. Upon inserting a ballot into an electronic voting machine, the document is scanned and an image is stored in a random fashion on portable flash drives, a measure that preserves the secrecy of the ballot. The original ballot is then deposited by the scanner into a secure ballot box under the machine. Once polls close, the machine prints out a tabulated results tape containing the official vote record for that particular machine. One of the flash drives is removed and returned to the board of elections, while the other remains with the machine and is used during the recanvassing process. The content on the portable flash drives is then copied to permanent electronic storage media — like a hard drive — after which the temporary storage media can be reused in another election. Kosmider filed a FOIL request in 2016 seeking those “cast-vote records” — not the paper ballots. Former Essex County Democratic Election Commissioner Mark Whitney and Republican Commissioner Allison McGahay were divided on whether to provide Kosmider with the images and referred the request to Essex County Attorney Dan Manning, who denied the request, citing the need for a court order. Manning also said there was a lack of clarity over the intersection of FOIL and state Election Law.

While the records are stripped of information that could identify the voter, the county also harbored concerns over voter privacy, particularly in local elections where the locality may contain just handful of voters on third-party lines. Former Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Ferebee ultimately denied Kosmider’s request, arguing the records were protected under Election Law and renewed the call for a court order. Kosmider had never detailed why she wanted the records, but stopped short of alleging fraud, citing unspecified questions. She filed an Article 78. State Supreme Court Justice Martin Auffredou ultimately ordered Essex County to release the records last January, but the county appealed the decision. The Essex County Board of Supervisors was not a defendant in the lawsuit. ‘NOT PROTECTED’ UNDER ELECTION LAW In their 3-2 decision, the court determined the request was not protected under Election Law, and FOIL is to be “liberally construed and its exemptions narrowly interpreted so that the public is granted maximum access to the records of government.” The court ruled Election Law § 3-222 does not restrict access to information stored on electronic media — including electronic ballot images — once the preservation process is complete and the information has been permanently stored. Accordingly, copies of the permanently stored electronic ballot images “fall squarely within the definition of agency records under the Public Officers Law” and may be accessed through normal FOIL procedures after the images have been preserved — even without a court order. Agency records, wrote Pritzker, are presumptively available for inspection and copying under FOIL “in accordance with the underlying premise that the public is vested with an inherent right to know and that official secrecy is anathematic to our form of government.” The majority opinion also stated the respondents bear the burden of demonstrating that the requested records are specifically exempted from disclosure and failed to do so. In addition, the court found Kosmider was exempt from a court order because the justices interpreted existing legal language to mean the requirement of obtaining a court order to inspect information contained on such electronic media applies only prior to preservation, “creating a limited implied FOIL exemption during the pre-preservation period.”

Justice Sharon A.M. Aarons said even if Ferebee was correct in his interpretation of Election Law § 3-222, the requirement for a court order applies only in the two years following the election when they must be preserved. Since two years have passed since the November 2015 election, a court order is no longer required at this time, she said. “It is for these reasons that I believe petitioner is now entitled to disclosure of the requested copies of electronic ballot images,” Aarons wrote. As county officials debated the issue, lawmakers frequently circled back to the need for guidance from the state legislature. Pritzker wrote while a statute need not expressly state that it is intended to establish a FOIL exemption, there must be a “clear legislative intent to establish and preserve confidentiality.” Aarons said it was “unnecessary at this juncture” to determine whether the state legislature created “separate and distinct circumstances with respect to the review of electronic ballots and paper ballots.” DISSENTING OPINION Justice Philip Rumsey wrote in a dissenting opinion FOIL does not cover electronic images. Furthermore, Kosmider did not receive a court order to obtain the records within the allowable window, he said. “Inasmuch as petitioner did not make the showing required by Election Law § 3-222 to obtain access to the requested information, we would reverse and dismiss the petition,” Rumsey wrote. He continued: “Additionally, the requirement of a court order begs the question of the standards to be applied by a court when determining whether to issue an order permitting examination of the ballots. By setting forth specific time and disclosure restrictions and requiring a party to obtain a court order in certain situations, Election Law § 3-222 seeks to protect the integrity of the voted ballots and delineates the circumstances in which voted ballots may be disclosed.” Rumsey also said the “logical standard to be applied” is whether the records are sought for a legitimate purpose related to an election dispute, which was not applicable in this scenario. STAKEHOLDERS REACT Kosmider said she was pleased at the outcome. “I have always believed the legislature did not intend to exempt electronic ballots or cast vote records from FOIA,” Kosmider told The Sun. “The Essex County attorney touts that he is concerned of voters’ privacy. I agree voters’ privacy is extremely important, but there is no personal information on these cast vote records or on the electronic images.”