Elizabeth ‘Mikey’ Leavine Scholarship Golf Tournament slated

PLATTSBURGH — Beekmantown Central teacher Peter Villa lost one of his closest colleagues 19 years ago.

Elizabeth “Mikey” Leavine was a fourth grade teacher at Cumberland Head Elementary until she succumbed to brain cancer in 1998.

“I taught with her when I was teaching fourth grade there,” Leavine said. “She was a warm and caring person and an integral part of our close-knit group.

“She was awesome.”

In honor of her memory, the Beekmantown Central School District changed their existing golf tournament name to the Elizabeth “Mikey” Leavine Scholarship Golf Tournament, which is slated for this coming Tuesday.

All proceeds from this 21st annual event will go toward BSCD’s scholarship fund for graduating this seniors.

This year, six seniors were presented with $500 scholarships. The award ceremony took place on June 21, a day after this story went to print.

Scholarships are awarded to seniors who prove to be hardworking, dedicated and in need of financial assistance.

“This goes to the kids because it’s all about them,” he said. “ The kids win no matter what.”

GOLF TOURNAMENT

The 21st annual Elizabeth “Mikey” Leavine Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 at the Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh on Golf Course Road in the former U.S. Air Force Base.

The shotgun start will take place at 11:45 a.m. for the nine-hole, three-person scramble. There will be men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.

Cost is $15 for members and $30 for non-members. Participants can sign up in advance or the day of the tournament. Slots are still open for the tournament, along with the sponsors list.

Entry forms can be found on http://www.bcsdk12.org/. To rent a car, contact the Barracks Golf Course at 566-7150. For more information, contact Villa at 563-3372 or pvilla@charter.net.