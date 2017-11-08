Elizabeth St. property to be torn down

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors are moving ahead with a plan to tear down a property in the hamlet of Port Henry which the DPW office has deemed unsafe.

Following a report from Deputy Public Works Superintendent Jim Dougan, the board voted 14-3 during its Nov. 6 meeting to level a property on Elizabeth Street and sell it as a vacant lot in the tax sale following this month.

“When we were working on another project on Elizabeth Street, this building we are talking about now was saying in the breeze,” Dougan said of the property in question. “I can’t tell you when it is going to come down, but it is going to fall down. My concern is where it is going to fall,”

“It is a dangerous building and it is now considered a public health hazard,” said Essex County Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland.

The county will look for a trio of bids to do the work, not to exceed $30,000, with the town of Moriah throwing in extra help wherever they can.

“Because this building is in such bad shape, we need to do something,” said Essex County Attorney Dan Manning. “I said we needed to look at it and now that we have, it is in such bad shape and something has to be done. Someone gets hurt, you’ll wish someone had torn it down.”

Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow agreed.

“We better do this because if someone does get hurt there and we own it, then we are not going to have a leg to stand on,” he said.

North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi said he felt tearing the building down before selling the property was the smarter move.

“No one is going to buy this building under these conditions unless there is gold underneath,” Politi said.

“Let us put the bids out, let us tear the building down, and let’s put the vacant lot into the auction which will tell us what a vacant property would go for,” said County Manager Dan Palmer.

In the vote, supervisors Noel Merrihew (Elizabethtown), Jim Monty (Lewis), and Michael Tyler (Westport) voted against the motion.

“You are now taking care of this property and there are other properties in just as bad if shape in other towns and you are telling them to wait for a plan,” Tyler said.