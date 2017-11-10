Elizabethtown budget falls under tax cap

× Expand File photo Elizabethtown Town Hall

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Elizabethtown spending plan for the 2018 fiscal year will meet the state’s tax cap, according to supervisor Noel Merrihew.

BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS:

“We were easily able to meet the cap,” Merrihew said. “We have some increases when it comes to capital projects and the purchase of tractors, but nothing out of the ordinary.”

ON THE FUND BALANCE:

“I do not believe we used fund balance last year out of the general budget and we have been able to use $75,000 in highway fund balance for the last three years.”

SPECIAL DISTRICTS:

Light District, Refuse - Garage, Sidewalk, Water District #2, Water District #3.

The public hearing on the 2018 budget has been set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the town offices.

Elizabethtown budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

2017 - $6.033; 2018 - $6.114; Difference - $.082 (1.34%). This amounts to a $8.20 increase on a $100,000 home.

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations

(town and highway):

2017 - $1,452,957; 2018 - $1,477,662; Difference - $24,705 (1.70%).

Total tax levy

(town, highway and fire):

2017 - 1,003,220; 2018 - $1,023,804; difference - $20,584 (2.05%)

Total fund balance usage:

2017 - $75,000; 2018 - 139,954; Difference - $64,954 (86.6%)

Public hearing:

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the town offices.