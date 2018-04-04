Elizabethtown intersection to be converted to four-way stop

× Expand File photo The intersection of Routes 9 and 9N and Water Street in the town of Elizabethtown will be converted to require traffic to stop in all four directions. “I do think it will make it a safer intersection,” said Arin Burdo, executive director of the nearby Elizabethtown Social Center.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The county seat will still be a one-stoplight town.

But the signal on the town’s lone traffic light will change this year for the first time in a half-century.

“The intersection of Routes 9 and 9N and Water Street in the Town of Elizabethtown will be converted to require traffic to stop in all four directions,” said Bryan Viggiani, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation.

The signal will convert to flash red in all four directions, and stop signs will be installed at each corner.

A “stop ahead” warning sign with flashing beacons will be also constructed above and below the sign on the northbound Route 9 and Court Street approach to the intersection.

The project is anticipated to be included in a multi-site regional contract to be “let” in April, and the DOT anticipates the work to be completed sometime this year.

Since 1966, the intersection at the northern end of downtown has a two-way blinking caution light for north-southbound motorists and red stop for west-eastbound travelers on Water and River Streets.

The swap comes after years of resident concerns, including a petition by a local mother last fall after her son was involved in a minor accident stemming from visibility issues.

“I’m excited that it’s a step forward,” said Chantell Rowe. “I’m optimistic, but I think there will be new complications and new issues.”

The DOT’s plans follow an analysis of accident and traffic data, Viggiani said.

Arin Burdo, executive director of the nearby Elizabethtown Social Center, lauded the decision.

“I do think it will make it a safer intersection,” Burdo said.

But she expressed concern over the larger vehicles coming to a stop at what is known locally as Town Hill, particularly during slick wintertime conditions.

The intersection is also major shipping thoroughfare between Vermont, the Champlain Valley and the High Peaks.

Logging operations add to the fleet of numerous heavy trucks that pass through town, joining trucks from nearby quarries and a state DOT substation located near the Adirondack Northway ramp about three miles east.

“I’m assuming a four-way stop is the easiest and cheapest solution they have,” Burdo said. “But I think that will be the primary concern of locals.”