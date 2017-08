× Expand Photo provided

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Elizabethtown Kiwanis Club, known for their ever-popular bacon burger booth at the Essex County Fair, met at the Deer’s Head Inn in Elizabethtown to discuss ongoing charitable efforts. The group meets every Wednesday, twice for breakfast, twice for dinner. Meetings were previously held at Spooner’s, but since the restaurant’s closure, meetings will now be held at the Deer’s Head Inn.