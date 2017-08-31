Local firefighter, officer remembered

× Expand Elizabethtown firefighter and Essex County Court officer Steve F. Duso Sr., who died suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 30, is being remembered as a gentle man who helped others. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Heald Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown.

Duso, 60, was a sergeant for the state Office of Court administration, and had been assigned to Essex County Court for 16 years.

He was also an Essex County Fire Investigation Unit investigator and a county deputy fire coordinator, as well as a former Essex County deputy sheriff for 16 years.

Duso was a well-known sight at the Essex County Courthouse, often greeting visitors as they passed through the metal detector at the entrance.

Essex County lawyer Debra Whitson, a former assistant district attorney, said many were shocked and saddened by his sudden passing.

“Stephen Duso never failed to make me smile and laugh, whether it was at the courthouse, sometimes even in the courtroom at the most inappropriate times, or on Facebook, where he loved to joke with me and so many others,” she said on social media. “He had a heart as big as they come, and had a fierce love for his family and a strong loyalty to his friends, co-workers, fellow law enforcement officers and fellow firefighters/EMS workers.”

She said she felt safer knowing Duso was on duty in a courtroom.

“I always knew that he had my back in the courthouse, and there were more times than I care to admit that I thought he might actually have to jump in and protect me,” she said.

She related a story of Duso helping a developmentally challenged young woman in the courtroom.

“My most memorable moment of Steve is the afternoon that my clients’ developmentally disabled and extraordinarily shy 18-year-old daughter was awaiting her court appearance,” Whitson said. “Steve immediately noticed how terrified and out of her element this sweet young lady was as she sat in the courtroom for her case to be heard. I was busy readying myself to speak on her behalf, and I turned around to see Steve, in his court officer uniform, sitting with this young lady. She was giggling and smiling as he did silly magic tricks and told even sillier jokes to her.