School meeting roundups

Your District: Elizabethtown-Lewis

ELIZABETHTOWN – The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board of Education held its monthly meeting May 9. The following is a list of action items taken during the meeting:

• The board recognized Class of 2017 valedictorian Tess Andrade and salutatorian Coby Schaefer. It also honored award ceremony participants (to be held June 1 at Willsboro) Andrade, Schaefer, Emma DeMuro, Madison Sussey and Rishabh Bisht.

• Reviewed the previous week’s meeting on the reorganizational study between the Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Central School boards. The districts are still looking for members to serve on a merger study committee, which will consist of four residents from each district. June 1 is the deadline for letters of interest.

• The district approved presenting Section VII with a merger proposal for boys and girls soccer at all levels for the fall 2017 season.

• Approved the tenure appointment of Malinda Schafer as a mathematics 7-12 teacher.

• Set Monday, July 10, as the date for the annual reorganizational meeting.

• The freshman class reported to the school board about fundraising and future plans for its junior prom.

• NEXT MEETING: Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m. in the conference room.

Your District: Westport

The Westport Central School Board of Education held its monthly meeting May 8. The following is a list of action items taken during the meeting:

• Congratulated Samson Staats and Wyatt Gough on their entrance into the Lake Placid Center for the Arts North Country Middle/High School Juried Arts Exhibition, taking place May 5-26.

• Heard a report from Westport athletic director Brad Rascoe and ELCS A.D. Paul Buehler concerning the current and future state of shared sports teams. Superintendent Scott Osborne said the school has been merged in fall and spring sports for the last three years, while merging last year in girl’s varsity and JV basketball.

• The district approved presenting Section VII with a merger proposal for boys and girls soccer at all levels for the fall 2017 season.

• Approved the tenure appointment of Malinda Schafer as a mathematics 7-12 teacher.

• NEXT MEETING: Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m.

Your District: Willsboro Central School

The Willsboro Central School Board of Education held its monthly meeting May 9 at 6 p.m. The following is a list of action items taken during the meeting:

• The district established a pre-kindergarten cutoff number at 20 for the 2017-18 school year. According to Superintendent Stephen Broadwell, the board wanted to continue to provide as many students the opportunity to attend as possible, so the district will continue to have 20, the state limit, as the classroom number.

• The district accepted the retirement letter of school psychologist Mark Robinson after a 25 year career at Willsboro Central School. “We are thankful for Mr. Robinson’s 25 years of dedication and devotion to the students in Willsboro. His knowledge and expertise was a tremendous asset to our student and staff and we will miss him,” Broadwell said.

• Approved a request from Champlain Area Trails for the use of two buses for the May 13 Grand Hike.

• Approved the appointment of school speech pathologist Katie Gibbons-Campbell effective Sept. 1 on a four-year probationary appointment.

• NEXT MEETING: The Willsboro Central School Board of Education will meet Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m.