Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School adds bike curriculum

ELIZABETHTOWN | Elizabethtown Lewis Central School recently added a bike program to their physical education curriculum.

The school received the bicycles from High Peaks Cyclery in Lake Placid through funds from the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities in Clinton and Essex Counties (CHSC) grant.

The grant is a five-year, state-funded public health initiative meant to improve nutrition and increase physical activity.

Four additional districts received the grant: Northern Adirondack Central, Ticonderoga, Chateaugay and Moriah.

The program’s goal is to provide physical activity opportunities for students before, during and after school.

Under CHSC, the school’s activities look to engage teachers and the community to participate and provide feedback.

In class, students are learning basic riding skills and safety checks.

“With this program, the small victories become huge,” said Paul Buehler, a physical education instructor. “You see the excitement in their faces after passing a skill.”

In the future, students will learn how to ride in different terrain, with plans to visit community sites like Cobble Hill Golf Course. Students can then ride on local trails such as Blueberry Hill and Otis Mountain.