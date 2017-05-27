Elizabethtown Library honors special assistant

× Mindy Malbon, 24, of Mineville, has proved an excellent and fortuitous assistant at Elizabethtown Library and, for her efforts, was presented by Library Director Angela Heroux with a book of watercolor artworks along with a gift certificate for paints and brushes to encourage her talent for art. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN — An art grant plus the efforts of a dedicated young volunteer made for a special “thank you” at the Elizabethtown Library last week.

Mindy Malbon, 24, first began using the library with her caregiver, Jamie Armstrong, in preparation for both the General Education Development exam and her driving permit.

From Mineville, Mindy’s dedication and effervescent personality soon struck up a friendship with library Director Angela Heroux.

Over time, Heroux shared various library skills with the young woman, who now helps catalogue, check-in, check-out and restock books on the shelves.

“Having Mindy here is exceptional,” Heroux said, setting aside an early hour of the afternoon to thank her assistant.

“She has really learned the system well, and helps me in the library whenever I need her.”

When Heroux and the Elizabethtown Library won a recent Frederick Weiner Art for the Libraries grant from Art Resources in New York City, the idea arose for a unique gift, one meant to inspire.

The grant recently delivered a new collection of art books, particularly focused on American works.

“And with this new collection, I thought it was a good time to recognize Mindy because of her hidden talent,” Heroux smiled.

Along with providing assistance at the library, Mindy is an artist in her own right, often working in colored pencil to create anime figures, carefully writing names for each character in the pages of her journal.

After Mindy shared the drawings, Heroux purchased a book filled with large en plein air watercolors.

Presenting the book to her volunteer, Heroux slowly flipped through some of the glossy pages, elaborating on the use of watercolors that captured flowers, seascapes, forests and sunsets.

“And this gift,” Heroux said, handing Mindy an envelope, “is to encourage you to paint.”

The library presented Mindy with a $50 gift certificate to Michael’s, hoping she might buy watercolors, paper and brushes to start.

Mindy accepted the honorary gift with a big smile, her eyes sparkled.

“Angela has been great,” Armstrong said of the impromptu lessons in library science.

Mindy is considering a future job working in a childcare center, Armstrong said.

“But she does enjoy being here in the library. Mindy is very quick on the computer.”

Along with a collection of new art books, the Elizabethtown Library has displayed works from nature done by local painters.

And many new events are planned for summer here.

The library is working to have a pedestrian crosswalk put in connecting both sides of River Street, along with outdoor seating on their lawn at the edge of the Boquet River.

The Summer Reading program is going to focus on “Medal Winners,” Heroux said of books being selected now. It will begin in July. Readers will win medals at the end of the session in August.

At some point in August, Heroux said, the Elizabethtown Library will host an appraiser to value historic books, sort of a localized version of “Antiques Roadshow” for rare or antiquarian book owners.

New computer carrels in the library were also recently added with grant proceeds.

Library hours here are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.