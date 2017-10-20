Elizabethtown Library readies tech workshop

× Expand Photo by Jessica Siedlecki Elizabethtown Library will host a pair of technical workshops on Oct. 23 and 25.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A tech workshop at Elizabethtown Library will provide free computer, tablet and smartphone assistance to area residents.

The workshops set for Oct. 23 and Oct. 25 are the first of what the library hopes will become an ongoing technical assistance series to help people learn new skills on their digital and computer equipment.

Angela Heroux, director of the Elizabethtown Library, said the workshop series came in response to a need for technical assistance brought to the library board.

And rather than provide a class, the workshop is planned to attend to one-on-one issues people might be having with their equipment.

“We have been approached since I came aboard to have an informative and instructional workshop related to snags people encounter with a computer, laptop, tablet and even their smartphones,” Heroux said.

“In our area, many services for simple instruction can be sparse and costly. It has been on my mind for awhile and the response is already been positive.”

The Elizabethtown Library has an ongoing mission to provide service, education and enrichment to the community, Heroux said.

“By providing this free workshop, we will have several people available to spend some one-on-one time with individuals. Hopefully we can solve any particular problems they may be having and provide some positive instruction.”

The library is also coordinating with computer technical instructors at the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School district to have students come in and help troubleshoot or assist with questions.

“Also Robert Gregory - IT specialist has offered his talents as well as former teacher Richard Strean,” Heroux said.

“If this is successful, we will extend these workshops through the year.”

The inaugural tech workshops at Elizabethtown Library is planned for Monday and Wednesday, October 23 and 25, from 5 until 6:30 p.m. in the E’town Library.

It is free and open to the public.

People can bring their devices, including laptops, tablets or smartphones, or they can use the five PCs and one Mac computer at the library for instruction, Heroux said.

Sign up at the library or by calling: 518-873-2670. Elizabethtown Library is at 8256 River Street, across from the Hand House.