Elizabethtown Library Summer Camp begins

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Library launched summer Library Camp last week with a five-week focus on elements of nature.

Nine students from the Elizabethtown Youth Commission’s summer program, based at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, started their reading adventure, the first among some 60 that will be able to walk from school on Thursdays to visit the library and connect to reading over the next five weeks.

Library Director Angela Heroux welcomed the first group of about 10 children with a library tour and a look at wind, the science of moving air with its potential for power and its role as a force of nature.

The library’s reading camp this year is highlighting books for both young readers and older youth, focusing on natural science. The morning sessions are meant as a resource to stir curiosity and answer questions, Heroux said.

“With this, the kids can see the books open a world to them. They can come to the library, they can invent, they can explore,” she said.

Places far away and at home are equally open to discovery, she said.

And some of the summer sessions are planned outdoors, by the Boquet River on the library’s lawn.

Books brought to the fore this first session included “The Wind at Work, An Activity Guide to Windmills,” by Gretchen Woelfle; and “Dandelions: Stars in the Grass,” by Mia Posada, a brightly illustrated book that looks at the life-cycle of the common flower and how its seeds are carried by wind.

Heroux organized crafting projects for each camp session, and children learned to make mobiles that turn with the wind last Thursday.

“What is the wind?” she asked the kids, who listened, surrounded by books with many answers.

Upcoming sessions will focus on knowledge about: earth and nature; sun and solar energy; fire and heat, water and steam.

The program is a collaboration between Elizabethtown’s library, the Youth Commission and is supported in part by funds from a Clinton-Essex-Franklin County literacy grant.

It runs concurrently with Elizabethtown Library’s Medal Reading program with 30 local youth signed up to read from now through Aug. 25.