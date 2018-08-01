Elizabethtown Library Summer Camp is busy

× Expand Photo provided Kids participating in summer camp at the Elizabethtown Library spent the past several weeks looking at history and life of Native Americans and early American settlers in the Champlain Valley. The kids here are watching Dave Ruch show them how to play the spoons.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A busy summer reading and activities camp at the Elizabethtown Library spent much of July looking back in time.

Library Director Angela Heroux created in interactive program that provided insight into lives of early American settlers and Native Americans in the Champlain Region.

“This summer we have had about 50 children every session, and they’re all ages, which is really neat. They are very receptive to what we’re doing,” Heroux said.

The library coordinates its camp with the Elizabethtown Youth Commission program.

Children have made sacred hoops, also known as dream catchers, and learned about the music of early settlers here in programs with musician-storyteller Dave Ruch, whose performance with the spoons was also part history lesson.

From Buffalo, Ruch is a public scholar for the New York Council for the Humanities, who draws sounds from many eras on a variety of instruments, including the banjo, guitar, jaw harp, bones and spoons. He also performed at the Hand House on E’town Day this year.

“Many other libraries have also invited him to perform,” Heroux said of the musical learning sessions.

Access to teachings about Native American tradition and lives came via a unique inter-library loan.

“The Akwesasne Cultural Center Museum and the Akwesasne Library let us borrow the Educational Trunk of cultural, historical materials including stories, music and displays for our Camp,” Heroux said.

“The Museum is part of ‘The Ways of Knowing Stops’ sponsored by the Wild Center, which seeks to broaden understanding of the early Native American culture.”

Next week the Elizabethtown Library will continue its summer learning session with a visit from the Native American Tribal College troupe.

A performance by the dancers at 1 p.m. is being held at the United Church of Christ on Court Street and is supported by a New York Humanities Grant for the Arts.

Reading remains a big part of the library’s summer program, Heroux said, with kids earning rewards as they achieve each mark toward their goal to read five books.

“We’ve gotten kids to get library cards, we’ve gotten kids to do some summer reading,” she said.

“It just brings the library closer to the families in our community.”

The closing event for summer campers on Aug. 9 includes an art lesson from wildlife illustrator Sheri Amsel, of Elizabethtown.

“We will be at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School that day so Sheri can teach the kids how to draw wild animals. She is volunteering her time for this,” Heroux said.

“It’s a treat to end the summer session.”