Elizabethtown mourns loss of community icon

× Expand Photo provided The community is mourning the passing of lifelong resident and well-respected businessman Dennis “Denny” K. Egglefield.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The streets of Elizabethtown awoke Friday morning with markedly less roar.

The community is mourning the passing of lifelong resident, an icon of his estimable family and well-respected businessman Dennis “Denny” K. Egglefield.

Egglefield passed away Thursday afternoon surrounded by friends and family following a battle with liver cancer, according to Denny’s daughter, Shelby Egglefield.

He was 70.

“This community is something my dad has so much pride in,” Shelby wrote on Facebook. “And today, as he passed, was almost as it should be.”

Shelby noted the 108th Anniversary of the family’s Egglefield Brothers Ford Dealership on Aug. 1, “which has been a pillar of this community since 1910, and so has my father.”

She thanked family, friends, new friends and an entire community who have rallied to support the family in their time of grief.

“My brother Cory, Kent, myself and my mother thank you all. We will keep you all posted on future plans for his services.”

The loss closes a fourth generation of Egglefield Ford owners in Elizabethtown, handing the oldest Ford sales and service organization in New York state to a fifth generation, Denny’s sons Kent and Cory with guidance from Denny’s uncle Lew Egglefield, a third generation Egglefield Ford owner.

Denny Egglefield led the dealership through an era that earned numerous awards while making innumerable contributions for sponsorship and at fundraising events for area civic groups, schools and other causes.

He was renowned for the attention to detail he brought to every car show, car race and Ford’s remarkable motorcar history.

He added a second Ford dealership in Ray Brook, High Peaks Ford, about 15 years ago.

Egglefield Ford won the company’s President’s Award several times, including 2009 and in 2013.

'HOT ROD EXTRAORDINAIRE'

Memories began to fill in around the emptiness on Friday.

Ken Fenimore counted Egglefield as a lifelong friend, recalling his pal as a “hot rod extraordinaire.”

“He’s always been a car guy,” Fenimore said.

× Expand Photo provided Egglefield was a lifelong car buff.

Fenimore lived on Wadhams Road when their gang of friends all started getting their driver licenses in the mid-1960s.

He recalled Egglefield flying down the country lane in a ‘55 Ford with flat black primer.

“He was kind of like a rebel — the James Dean of his era,” Fenimore said.

Egglefield liked repurposing drive shafts from other cars to create great big exhaust pipes.

And he enjoyed giving nicknames.

Fenimore was dubbed Humphrey, which was later shortened to “Hump.”

“He’d say that every time he saw me,” Fenimore said.

ALWAYS THERE

Gay Olcott was a lifelong friend.

When her stepbrother Mark Hildebrandt was killed in helicopter crash, Egglefield took over as the family's big brother and substitute son to her stepfather, Herb.

Their daughters became fast friends from the time they were 2, creating a lifetime of memories:

Overnights. Halloweens. Christmas. Baby showers. Proms. Weddings. Vacations. Beauty pageants.

Egglefield took Olcott for a cruise in a Mustang for her 50th birthday.

“He was always the big brother I never had," she said. “It just seemed like he was always there for everybody."

BIG HEART

While Egglefield’s love of cars is legend, his fondness for community was even bigger.

Noel Merrihew III has long had a personal relationship with the Egglefield family.

“The Egglefields have been synonymous with Elizabethtown,” Merrihew said on Friday, citing their commitment to locale and charitable outreach. “They’ve always been generous and supportive of the community over the years.”

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty bought his first vehicle from Egglefield Ford.

“Denny was one-of-a-kind,” Monty said. “He was a great community supporter, never wanting a lot of fanfare. He’s going to be greatly missed. He was a gentleman, a friend to everybody.”

Monty recalled when the proprietor of a local recycling redemption center absconded with hundreds of dollars donated to the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School’s fifth grade class field trip fund in 2015.

“Denny and two other businesses stepped up to replace that money,” Monty said. “To me, that just tells me what kind of person he was. He had no connection with the kids in the class, but it was his community.”

That touched a lot of people, Monty said.

Adirondack Community Action Programs Alan Jones CEO recalled working with Egglefield Ford for the "Drive 4 UR Community" event designed to raise funds for local school districts.

“He was always very genuine and very forthright,” Jones said. “In the true sense of the word, he was a community pillar.”

Arin Burdo, a lifelong family friend, said Egglefield never said no to aiding in a charitable effort.

“Even though he was kind of gruff on the outside, he was a big teddy bear on the inside," Burdo said. "He had a big heart and always wanted to help.”

Shelby said he lived and worked his passion.

He always said, “Do what you love,” she recalled.

“I have that as a plaque in my office,” she said, “and remind students every day to do what they love so their work won’t seem like work. He’s taught me that.”

Automotive News called the Egglefield Story “one of building, surviving, rebuilding, reinvesting, taking risks and making them work.”

The family business, founded in 1910 by Wilbur Egglefield, celebrated its centennial in 2010.

Egglefield threw a huge party that caught national attention at Automotive News.

“Century-old dealerships are rare. Ford Motor Co. says it has only seven dealerships older,” writer Jesse Snyder said in July 2010 shortly before the celebration. “Dealerships that stay in the same family through a hundred years and five generations are rarer yet.

“When Dennis throws a party in a burg the size of E-town, as the locals call it, you either leave town before it starts or fill your plate and relax, because the streets will be jammed.”

'NO. 1 GUY'

At Airborne Speedway, promoter John Walker said he and Denny go back to the late 1980s when Egglefield’s sponsored a race car that he worked on.

“Back then, American Tour Founder and President Tom Curley opened the track in 1990, and converted it to asphalt. Denny Egglefield was one of the first sponsors,” Walker said.

Fast-forward to a few years ago when Curley leased the track to do the International 500.

But they had issues with selling VIP suites, Walker said.

“Curley (told me): ‘I’m going to give it to the first person who supported me in 1990,’” Walker recalled.

“‘Denny Egglefield?’” Walker asked.

"You’re absolutely right," Curley answered.

When Walker began promoting Airborne in 2016, Denny was the first guy he went to see.

“He’s always been a No. 1 guy to go,” Walker said. “A real down-to-earth, no (B.S.) type of guy. He was charitable, but also a guy who would sit and chat for hours.”

Though Egglefields carries the sponsorship package, Denny was humble and never called in any favors, Walker said.

Airborne Speedway will honor Denny Egglefield at the race track on Saturday.

Sept. 1 is Egglefield Ford Night, and Walker expects to assemble a commemorative event for Egglefield’s family and friends and racing fans from around the region.

Car restoration enthusiasts and classic car collectors were saddened with a collective loss on Friday.

Denny owned many Fords classics, including Mustangs.

Adirondack Show & Shine Car Show founder Christopher Straight of Wilmington said the loss for motorheads and car show connoisseurs was hard to put into words.

“Denny did a lot for the community, his reach went all around the Adirondack area. He sponsored our show almost every year, and this is our eighth year. He was just a great guy, always there to lend a hand.”

Straight is planning a memorial to Denny Egglefield at the Adirondack Show & Shine Car Show in Wilmington on Aug. 25.

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Egglefield celebrated his 70th birthday in March, and is survived by his wife, Joan, and his daughter, Shelby Egglefield Boisvert, and two sons, Cory Egglefield and Kent Egglefield, along with many beloved grandchildren and a large, tight-knit extended family.

He was predeceased by his father Spencer A. Egglefield on Oct. 5, 2007, and last year, by his stepmother, Ellen F. Egglefield.

A 1966 graduate of Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, Denny Egglefield attended SUNY Oswego, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in 1970.

Calling hours are scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Heald Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Roscoe Cemetery in Elizabethtown.