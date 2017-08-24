Elizabethtown wastewater treatment plan progresses

× The Elizabethtown Town Council met with residents at public hearing last week to discuss wastewater treatment plans. The council approved moving the project into two phases with the first to build the plant and connect the town’s commercial district and a second phase for residential areas below Court Street. Pictured, from right, are councilors Richard Olcott, Ben Morris and Supervisor Noel Merrihew. Photo by Kim Dedam ELIZABETHTOWN | A long-standing plan to construct a new wastewater treatment plant in Elizabethtown is moving forward. The Elizabethtown Town Council, during a public hearing last week, discussed with residents next steps toward construction of the plant. The new wastewater treatment plant will be built near the Cobble Hill Golf Course — a site selected after the first plan to locate the facility near the Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Department firehouse failed in public vote. The hearing last week gave taxpayers a chance to weigh in on proposed cost increases of $4.96 million for a revised total project estimate of over $14.5 million. The price increase reflects years of inflation and rising costs for materials since the referendum vote approved the project in 2010. The cost then was $9.5 million. Elizabethtown remains the only county seat in the state without wastewater treatment facilities. The town population stood about 1,063 as of the 2010 census — but numerous public facilities, including the hospital, county offices and courts are common for all county residents. The town’s population triples during the work week. TWO PHASE SPLIT Supervisor Noel Merrihew and the council have worked to keep hook-up and remediation fees at the $362 per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU), as approved seven years ago. To achieve cost balance, the town separated the project into two phases. The $14.5 million estimate accomplishes the total project, but is broken into two parts. Phase one would connect all commercial and residential properties on top of the hill at Court Street — specifically Court Street, Hand Avenue, Park Street and side streets that surround the business district. Phase two would come likely two to three years afterward, maintaining the same $362 connection and annual wastewater district fee. The areas connected in phase two would include residents and businesses in the Water Street, River Street, Cross Street, Noble Terrace, Footbridge Lane and Maple Street section. RESIDENT CONCERNS Business and homeowner Lloyd Currey owns property situated in each phase. He asked town councilors at the hearing if the wastewater hook-up remains set at $362. “We have maintained the original commitment when it comes time to hook-up,” Merrihew said.

“We would come to you with a legal easement to allow that (wastewater) service brought to your house,” he said. “We would then reclaim your present septic system, and we would send you a bill at the end of the year for $362 per EDU.” Currey has one property set back from the town street and has spent thousands of dollars in recent years, he said, to install state-of-the-art wastewater treatment on his property. He asked if it would cost him thousands of dollars more to run a pipe a few hundred feet to the street. Currey also asked if he could turn down the town’s request for easement and what it would cost annually as part of the sewer district without being hooked up to it. The situation is of concern, he said, especially for older residents who have well-defined expense budgets. “Unexpected costs are a little scary for, especially, older people,” Currey said. Merrihew understood the quandary. “Most residences are pretty close to the roadside. But there will be a standard acceptable length for hook-ups at 50-feet versus 200-feet,” Merrihew said. The town will work with individual concerns as wastewater systems go online, helping determine cost-effective ways to run lines. Residents who opted not to allow for sewer easement would still be responsible for the wastewater treatment plant debt service. “We don’t have a number yet for just the debt service,” said Merrihew, of annual fees related to the sewer project. “There are no special deals after the first round of hook-ups,” he said, of homeowners who might choose to connect to the system in later years. PHASE ONE The first phase would achieve local compliance with several long-standing state Department of Environmental Conservation consent orders to remediate antiquated wastewater systems. Systems highlighted for remediation include those at the Essex County Courthouse complex and all county facilities at Court Street, the hospital, the community health center, Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School and at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare — as well as the commercial shops and homes around Court Street. The completed wastewater plant will require a pipe system with pumps around town to move effluent uphill from streets below the intersection of routes 9N and 9.