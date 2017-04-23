Elks honor best and the brightest

Ticonderoga Elks Lodge bestowed Citizen of the Year and other awards

by

TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494 held its awards night and installation of officers recently, with Elliot Shaw Sr. named Citizen of the Year.

At the event, outgoing Exalted Ruler of the Elks Marge Hurlburt recognized outstanding individuals for carrying on the Elks motto of caring and sharing.

Hurlburt gave out these awards:

Tom Blanchard got the Elk of the Year award, and the Citizen of the Year award went to Elliot Shaw Sr.

The Presidential Volunteer Service Award went to St. Mary’s School student Ellee Borho for 75 hours of community service; Youth Presidential Volunteer Award to Zyleen Tyler for 100 hours of community service; Officer of the Year award to new Exalted Ruler Peggy Lamb for all her work at the lodge; Grand Lodge Appreciation Award to Nancy Horner for her work at the lodge; and Secretary Stella Kolysko was awarded the Grand Lodge Appreciation Award.

Caleb Pike was awarded the Youth Presidential Award for over 200 hours of community service, and Lexi Billets was awarded the Youth Presidential Award for over 250 hours of community service.

Elk member Sharon Longeran was honored with the 2016-2017 Volunteer President Award for over 4,000 hours of community service.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines