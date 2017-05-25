Elks plan busy month of events

Fishing tournaments, Flag Day and flag disposal are all on the agenda

by

TICONDEROGA – Ticonderoga Elks have a busy June planned.

The first event is the annual Elks Fishing Tournament, set for the Ticonderoga Ferry Landing from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3.

“Take A Kid Fishing - Get Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” is the theme.

Age groups are from 7 to 14.

“This is a catch and release tournament,” Elks Exalted Ruler Peggy Lamb said. “All fish are measured for judging and released. Safety and conservation are important aspects of the tourney.”

She said hot dogs, hamburgers, soda and snacks will be served until noon, when prizes will be given out.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will be present to assist and provide free boat inspections.

The Elks will have loaner fishing poles and tackle available for any kids who don’t have them. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children and assist them.

The tournament is dedicated to the late John Ives, a Ticonderoga resident who was a youth advocate and Elks member.

The second Elks event is the Flag Day ceremony, held upstairs at the Elks Lodge in Ticonderoga on Sunday, June 11 at 1 p.m.

The local Boy Scout Troop will fold the American flag as the history of the flag is read.

Guest speakers will be the school students who won the Elks Americanism Essay Contest recently.

“It’s very impressive,” Lamb said.

The third event is the Flag Burning Ceremony held by Boy Scouts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

This takes place at the Elks Field on Delano Road. Old and worn flags will be correctly disposed of at the ceremony.

All three events are open to the public.

Top Headlines