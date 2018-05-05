Elks salute volunteers

× Expand Photo provided At the installation of officers ceremony at the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494, Past Exalted Ruler Peggy Lamb (left) gave out awards to, from left: Elk of the Year to Deborah Mackey, Officer of the Year to Kerri Trudeau, Citizen of the Year to James Cawley, and two Grand Exalted Ruler Outstanding Service Commendation awards to Past Exalted Ruler Margie Hurlburt and Past Exalted Ruler Richard Nadeau.

TICONDEROGA | As the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494 installed new officers recently, Exalted Ruler Peggy Lamb gave out awards to several members for their work helping the community.

Elk of the Year is Deborah Mackey, Officer of the Year went to Kerri Trudeau, Citizen of the Year to James Cawley, and two Grand Exalted Ruler Outstanding Service Commendation awards to Past Exalted Ruler Margie Hurlburt and Past Exalted Ruler Richard Nadeau.

Lamb said Mackey has hosted Paint and Sip fund-raisers for the Elks, and a dinner for a Ticonderoga student with cerebral palsy.

“Debbie has a loving heart and generous spirit,” Lamb said. “I might add, she’s also a great cook.”

Trudeau helps serve fundraising breakfasts, dinners and barbecues, Lamb said.

Cawley operates the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, Lamb said, and is always helping the community.

“We’ve been to the Set Tour and it is awesome,” she said. “I’ve also been to his Elvis show and James puts his heart and soul in his performance.”

Hurlburt also praised Cawley, who is a top-ranked Elvis Presley tribute artist.

“He loves his community, and when possible is always willing to help out,” she said.

Hurlburt was commended for her work with lodge projects, including Christmas charities, and is chief cook for fundraiser breakfasts.

Nadeau is active in lodge maintenance and improvements, and has been a member for 32 years, Lamb said.

“He was the drive behind the elevator project, acquiring a $20,000 grant,” she said. “He works continually to help keep our lodge and fields picked up. Whenever there is a food service event you can usually find him in the kitchen washing dishes.”

At the end of her presentation, Lamb turned the gavel over to incoming Exalted Ruler Stuart Baker.