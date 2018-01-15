Elks will host mixer in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA | In honor of their upcoming anniversaries, Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494 will host the next community After Business Mixer.

The networking event will take place from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Elks Lodge at 5 Tower Ave. in downtown Ticonderoga.

The mixer will not only launch 2018 for the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, but kick off the 150th anniversary of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the USA and 94 years of Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494, said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright.

“We are looking forward to welcoming representatives from area businesses and organizations to the Elks Lodge,” Elks Treasurer Richard Nadeau said. “This will be the first networking event we have held with the chamber. The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks will be celebrating their 150th anniversary on Feb. 16, 2018.

“Since the institution of Ticonderoga Lodge 1494 on July 1, 1924, we have been serving Ticonderoga and surrounding communities with our charitable works for 94 years. We are in the process of planning some events that are open to the public in February to celebrate the 150th anniversary. We hope everyone will stop by, have a little fun and see what we are all about.”

Sponsors providing door prizes are Aubuchon Hardware, Bridge Point Communication, TiNY Wellness Center, the Country Florist and Gifts and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

The chamber’s After Business Mixers provide a networking forum for chamber members and area business people, in addition to showcasing the site of the host and promoting the door prize sponsors.

“We invite everyone to join us as we kick off the New Year,” Courtright said. “We will issue our 2018 ‘Save The Date’ events, share information on the positive and productive year ahead, and celebrate with the Elks. You will also have a chance to hear from our hosts, as well as connect with fellow chamber members, businesses and organizations.”

He said Elks invest in their communities through programs intended to help children grow up healthy and drug-free, aid military veterans, and improve the quality of life.

“They also undertake projects that address needs in their communities,” he said.

For more information on the After Business Mixer/Networking Event, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619 or via email at chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.