Ellenburg expresses interest for proposed solar farm

× Expand Photo provided via website The Cypress Creek Renewables team will oversee this proposed solar farm in Ellenburg.

ELLENBURG — Discussions are currently underway between an energy firm and town officials to construct a solar farm on Smith Road.

Cypress Creek Renewables’ Anne Waling approached the town last month and asked the board to consider becoming home to 100,000 solar panels, which would provide power all across the state.

The proposed farm would stretch over 100 acres of privately-owned land on Smith Road in Ellenburg Center and generate 20 megawatts of power.

These arrays, once up and running, would generate up to 20 megawatts of power that will be sold to New York Independent System Operator, an organization that monitors the state’s power supply, for the state’s power grid – providing electricity to up to 6,000 households, said Waling.

Waling said property owners Doreen and Dan Barcomb already agreed to sign a lease agreement.

Doreen declined to elaborate on the project for this story: “We’re not 100 percent certain that the project will move forward,” she said. “It is still in the preliminary review stage.”

The town board agreed during last month’s meeting to continue discussions on the project.

Now, Cypress Creek Renewables is working with the town and zoning boards to develop laws for solar construction. Those laws will need to passed and a public hearing will have to take place before anything moves forward. Permitting is also needed from the Adirondack Park Agency since the land falls within that jurisdiction. Work also needs to be done with the state to get permitting for construction, as well, said Waling, a process that can take up to two years to complete.

“We’re optimistic this will all work out,” said Waling.

× Expand Photo provided via website This image shows an already developed solar farm. Solar arrays might be placed in Ellenburg.

OVERALL BENEFITS

Councilman Dennis LaBombard questioned about how the project would benefit the town.

Waling said the solar arrays would generate property tax revenue, a figure currently undetermined unknown at this point.

Also, a new farm may create a few permanent positions for maintenance, along with almost 100 temporary construction jobs, said Waling.

MORE CONSTRUCTION COMING

No other properties in Ellenburg have been contacted for this opportunity, said Waling, but other sites within Clinton and Franklin counties have been identified for potential growth.

Waling said she preferred not to go into detail due to not approaching the town officials yet. Each site, however, will have the opportunity to carry its own solar farm.

Developing small solar farms across the state is one of the company’s goals, said Waling. “We want to generate as much solar power as possible.”

So far, the national provider has raised and invested $1.5 million in local solar. Over 4.0 gigawatts of solar farms have been deployed or are in development all over the country.

STATE-WIDE INITIATIVE

Waling said this development is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s NY-Sun Incentive Program, a statewide initiative designed to boost the state’s solar capacity.

The overall goal of New York is to get 50 percent of the state’s electricity generated by renewable energy sources by 2030.

Back in 2015, that percentage was a little over 10 percent, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Last year, that number jumped up to over 20 percent.

LOCAL EFFORTS

Several “solarize” campaigns really started to kick off locally in 2015 with the Tri-Lakes, Canton and Akwesasne regions.

Early last year, the town of Plattsburgh launched the Solarize the Adirondack Coast Campaign, in which all residents and businesses owners of Clinton County and northern Essex County could participate.

Late last year, Delaware River Solar, a Sullivan-based firm, approached Mooers to place a smaller solar farm on Boas Road.