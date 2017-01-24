Ellenburg to look more into Fertilimer

× Expand Photo provided Fertilimer is produced at Casella Organics’ Grasslands Facility in Chateaugay.

ELLENBURG — The town is investigating if the use of new fertilizer technology has detrimental effects to the environment.

Fertilimer is a lime-enhanced soil conditioner with dewatered sludge that’s produced at Casella Organics’ Grasslands Facility in Chateaugay.

This additive has been at the forefront of several town meeting discussions since farmers expressed interest in applying it on their fields.

Last week, Ellenburg officials agreed to hire Bowitch & Coffee LLC of Albany to look into the product’s ingredients, application procedures and its effects on farmland.

Town of Ellenburg Zoning Clerk Bridget Coolidge said biosolids are currently not allowed to be used in the town.

“Fertilimer is not fertilizer,” she said. “It’s sludge mixed with lime.”

The consultants, said town officials, have been tasking with determining whether the town will approach the state department of Agriculture and Markets to approve or deny the application of the material.

The town has indicated they’d like to learn more, citing concerns over odor and contamination.

“We don’t know what’s going into it,” Councilman Deryl Gregory said. “It could pollute Chateaugay Lake.”

“We want to make sure everything is done correctly before we approach the state,” Supervisor Jason Dezan said. “It’s our duty as a town to look into this.”

ABOUT FERTILIMER

Casella Organics Director of Sales and Marketing Jen McDonnell said this federal and state regulated product, if applied correctly, has “little to no negative impact” to the environment or human health.

The product, she said, contains nutrients to help build healthy soil, such as nitrogen, calcium, magnesium and sulfur, she said.

Creation of this biosolid begins at several wastewater treatment plants. Here, human waste and stormwater solids are broken down, screened for trash and drained of all water. Those solids are then transferred to a second treatment facility, run by Casella Organics, and mixed with lime.

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency has categorized this biosolid as a Class A product and it’s approved to be used throughout New York, Vermont and Canada.

Several farms throughout Clinton and Franklin counties, said McDonnell, have been able to get their hands on this product, except for Ellenburg.

“We’ve heard a lot of interest,” McDonnell said. “But we decided not to ship any there due to the overall concerns and sensitivity of the issue.”

THE LAW

According to the Agriculture & Markets Law, the town’s zoning law banning the use of biosolids without permission can be superseded if landowners with property in a state-certified agricultural district request to use the product on their farmlands.

Right now, the town is in discussion with the state and Casella Organics to come up with a way to avoid this from happening. Modifying the ordinance is one solution, said McDonnell, along with providing more information on the product.

“This material is often misunderstood even though it is safe and valuable when used properly,” she said. “We want to develop that level of comfort.

“We want the farmers to be able to use these products and see the success of their farms.”

Dezan said more information on these discussions and research could not be released at this time because of legal matters.

The consultant’s fee is $200 an hour, and will be peeled from the town’s general fund.