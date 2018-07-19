Emerald’s restaurant reborn

× Erin and Mark Wood sit in front of a photo of the old Ticonderoga Country Club, which was lost in a May fire. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | Just shy of two months ago, a devastating fire leveled the historic Ticonderoga Country Club and the beloved Emerald’s Restaurant within.

Owners Mark and Erin Wood immediately announced plans to rebuild, before deciding that they couldn’t wait that long.

Now, almost literally overnight, Emeralds is back in a new location as Emerald’s II.

“We had been out of business for too long,” Erin said from behind the bar, where she was again juggling fruit, setting up beers and whiskey sours and entertaining her regulars, or “irregulars,” as she smilingly called them, her clientele laughing along in appreciation.

In June the owners of The Sentinel Grill approached the Woods, asking if they would want to purchase the establishment. It was one of several that had offered assistance, in the form of sale, management or rental space.

The advantage of The Sentinel, Erin said, was proximity to burned building and the Ticonderoga golf course, which remains open for business.

The Woods bought the restaurant on July 1, and amazingly, were open for business two days later. From the first day, Emerald’s II has been packed.

“The community has been great to us,” Erin said. “So many people reached out and asked us to manage their restaurant or buy it. And we wanted to stay in the community.”

Holly and Bob de Buys of Hague were thrilled that they did.

Bob de Buys said the couple has “been barflies here since we retired.” They were returning from Italy just after the fire, and learned of the tragedy when the power went out.

“That fire was so traumatic for everyone; the whole community walked around stunned,” Holly said. “This is fabulous that they’re back, they’re like family.”

Losing the restaurant and then reopening so soon has whipsawed emotions in the space of relative days.

“That building was literally our home for so many years,” said Erin, whose husband Mark is Emeralds’ chef, and who was injured in the fire.

The change came fast because The Sentinel was an operating restaurant with an established kitchen and food and bar inventory. The Woods fiddled with the decor, brought their menus from the former Emerald’s, and on their first day of business Emerald’s II was decorated with sprays of flowers from well-wishers. “This (transaction and reopening) was just something that came together within six days,” Erin said.

She said it still feels a bit funny being in a new location, and they continue to deal with insurance paperwork, but it feels good to be back. The old Emerald’s was seasonal, but Emerald’s II will be open year-round.

There are no firm plans for the old site at the moment, but until they shape up, Erin said “We’ll be staying open and making changes as we go.”