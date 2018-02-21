Emergency room revamp nearly done

× Workers are completing the overhaul of the emergency department at Ticonderoga’s Moses-Ludington Hospital. A community open house is slated for March 1 at the facility. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | With its revamp of its emergency department nearly complete, Moses-Ludington Hospital will host an open house from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 1.

The public has been invited to see the newly-renovated emergency department and tour the new space.

The old emergency area was confined to a hallway with small treatment rooms, but the new department boasts a much larger, efficient space for clinical staff to provide patient care.

Included are a more private registration area, a family waiting room within the department, and four patient care rooms. The department also offers four observation beds, for those patients who require additional care and monitoring.

The emergency department is four times the size of the previous emergency department, offering plenty of room for clinical staff, and patients and their family members.

The emergency department gets a lot of use, including many heart attacks, strokes and automobile accidents, so officials said they wanted to complete the conversion as soon as possible.

The space has been designed to ensure that supplies and equipment are close at hand; while ensuring that clinical staff has plenty of room to work, said hospital President John Remillard.

“The emergency department is so important to the local region,” he said. “We cannot wait for local community members to see the significant improvements to both the emergency department and lab areas. I invite our community members to visit and see the changes for themselves; everyone is welcome.”

Also added were a new ambulance entrance, medication room, patient monitoring room, and waiting room, said hospital spokeswoman Jane Hooper.

“With the medication room, there will be no running to the pharmacy to get something,” she said. “The emergency department, laboratory and pharmacy will all be part of the open house.”

The hospital pharmacy and laboratory are also getting a makeover, part of a $9.1 million Moses-Ludington renovation project paid with a state grant.

Reconstruction of the laboratory space at Moses-Ludington was undertaken at the same time as the emergency department, in an effort to align the departments’ timelines and create efficiencies during the construction process.

The lab space is located close to the emergency department now, and adjacent to the main lobby, making it convenient for patients who require routine testing to visit quickly and easily, she said. The lab is much larger than the previous space, with more room for both staff and equipment.