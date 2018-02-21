Emergency room revamp nearly done

Workers are completing the overhaul of the emergency department at Ticonderoga’s Moses-Ludington Hospital. A community open house is slated for March 1 at the facility.
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
TICONDEROGA | With its revamp of its emergency department nearly complete, Moses-Ludington Hospital will host an open house from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 1.
The public has been invited to see the newly-renovated emergency department and tour the new space.
The old emergency area was confined to a hallway with small treatment rooms, but the new department boasts a much larger, efficient space for clinical staff to provide patient care.
Included are a more private registration area, a family waiting room within the department, and four patient care rooms. The department also offers four observation beds, for those patients who require additional care and monitoring.
The emergency department is four times the size of the previous emergency department, offering plenty of room for clinical staff, and patients and their family members.
The emergency department gets a lot of use, including many heart attacks, strokes and automobile accidents, so officials said they wanted to complete the conversion as soon as possible.
The space has been designed to ensure that supplies and equipment are close at hand; while ensuring that clinical staff has plenty of room to work, said hospital President John Remillard.
“The emergency department is so important to the local region,” he said. “We cannot wait for local community members to see the significant improvements to both the emergency department and lab areas. I invite our community members to visit and see the changes for themselves; everyone is welcome.”
Also added were a new ambulance entrance, medication room, patient monitoring room, and waiting room, said hospital spokeswoman Jane Hooper.
“With the medication room, there will be no running to the pharmacy to get something,” she said. “The emergency department, laboratory and pharmacy will all be part of the open house.”
The hospital pharmacy and laboratory are also getting a makeover, part of a $9.1 million Moses-Ludington renovation project paid with a state grant.
Reconstruction of the laboratory space at Moses-Ludington was undertaken at the same time as the emergency department, in an effort to align the departments’ timelines and create efficiencies during the construction process.
The lab space is located close to the emergency department now, and adjacent to the main lobby, making it convenient for patients who require routine testing to visit quickly and easily, she said. The lab is much larger than the previous space, with more room for both staff and equipment.
It also features private rooms for collecting samples with the goal of making the patient experience much more comfortable.
Renovation of the emergency department and lab began in October 2017, and is the second part of a four-phase renovation.
“We are really excited about this project,” said Matt Nolan, vice president and chief operating officer at Elizabethtown Community Hospital/Moses-Ludington.
“The transformation of Moses-Ludington will offer an incredible improvement within each department; it will offer staff and patients a much more efficient use of space. Reconfiguring and redesigning the space allows so much more room for both patients and staff. Patients will be much more comfortable and staff will be able to do their jobs much more efficiently.”
Nolan said that during the emergency department construction, patients didn’t experience any disruption in care, although they did see and hear construction happening around them.
“We expect a very smooth transition as each phase of the project is underway and care is transferred from the older department to the newly-renovated department,” said Nolan. “We have developed the construction plans to ensure that there is no disruption in patient care and a relatively small amount of inconvenience for visitors and staff – mainly due to narrow hallways, plastic barriers on doorways and other construction requirements.”
The specialty physician clinic space at Moses Ludington has also been renovated; it was completed in fall 2017.
The next department to be completely transformed is radiology, a project that is expected to be complete by summer 2018, Hooper said.
She said the physical therapy department will be renovated once radiology is complete.
Each phase is taking around four months to complete, Hooper said.
“By the end of 2018, it will all be done,” she said. “It’s a total transformation from what it was.
“It’s an amazing crew in the emergency department, considering they had to work with limited resources before.”
Moses-Ludington will ultimately become part of Elizabethtown Community Hospital, which is affiliated with the University of Vermont Health Network.