Empire State Trail greenlit in state budget

× Funding for the Empire State Trail has been included in this year’s state budget. Pictured above: Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Executive Deputy Commissioner Andy Beers briefs officials on the project in Lake Placid on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Photo by Pete DeMola

LAKE PLACID — Lace up those running shoes and hiking boots.

Funds for what’s being branded as the longest multi-use trail in the country have been included in the state budget.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement late Friday, one week after the budget deadline.

The governor initially asked for $53 million to complete the first phase of the $200 million project. The state Senate approved the final budget bill in the $162 billion spending plan late-Sunday.

The governor has said the trail will ideally lead to increased tourism, part of a sustained focus his administration has kept on marketing tourism assets in the Adirondack Park.

While the funds were not included in the emergency budget extender passed early last week to keep the state government running — a package that also included millions for local economic development projects — that didn’t stop emissaries from briefing local officials last week.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Executive Deputy Commissioner Andy Beers told attendees at a April 5 conference in Lake Placid that work is scheduled to start imminently on the third phase of the project, which begins in Whitehall in Washington County and will run north along Route 9 along Lake Champlain to the Canadian border.

“There will be projects rolling out and bids for construction as early as this spring,” Beers said.

New trail segments will be completed in phases starting this year until the projected finish date of 2020.

Once completed, the Empire State Trail will link the northern New York stretch to two existing trail networks: The Erie Canalway from Buffalo to Albany, and Hudson River Valley Greenway Trail, which runs from Manhattan to Lake George.

All segments remain incomplete and patchwork, and 350 total miles of entirely new trails will have to be constructed.

The Adirondack swatch of the trail, Beers said, will be an overlay of existing bike trails, and the work will primarily be comprised of making spot improvements, including widening shoulders and restriping existing paths.

While the state is eying publicly owned land for the project, Albany is asking local leaders, cycling groups and other stakeholders to examine potential ownership and right-of-way issues.

Planning should be completed in six months, Beers said. Once the final route has been identified, planners will also add wayfinding signage.

Cuomo envisioned mobile apps pointing the way to bed and breakfasts and other local attractions.

“It would also take us through many of the communities along the way, so you could bring tourism dollars off this trail and into the towns and communities that abut the trail,” Cuomo said in January.

Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber said the trail represents the “Thruway-Northway of Biking,” and could possibly be used as a launchpad to extend into the High Peaks and other areas.

“We fully intend to link into the Mohawk Region,” Farber said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to control our own destiny by working with our state partners.”

Multi-use trails have already proven to be popular in upstate New York including the Warren County Bikeway that begins in Glens Falls and ends at the Lake George Beach State Park.