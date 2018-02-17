EMS contract OKed in Johnsburg

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Johnsburg Town Board has renewed its contract with Johnsburg EMS.

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board has voted to renew its contract with the Johnsburg Emergency Squad.

As part of the deal, the town will now be responsible for revenue shortfalls that may result from a decline in transports.

The Johnsburg EMS is contracted to provide ambulance service in the Johnsburg EMS District.

The town board voted 4-1 on Feb. 6 to renew the contract under the condition it would cover the squad’s budget shortfalls.

Those amounted to $75,000 in 2016, according to Johnsburg EMS President Joe Connelly, largely due to a decline in transports during the mild winter.

Last year’s numbers are estimated to be about $60,000.

“The state comptroller’s office said if the town covered a shortfall in the EMS budget, it would become a loan,” said Councilman Gene Arsenault.

Connelly requested the town last July amend its annual contract with the squad to cover any shortfall.

Municipalities may advance money to ambulance districts, but the funds must be paid back in the same fiscal year with interest, according to state general municipal law.

Gore Mountain provides about 17 percent of the squad’s calls for transport, amounting to about one-third of their revenue, Connelly said.

The squad was able to cover their 2016 shortfall by applying $45,000 from savings and making cost-cutting efforts.

Localities across the North Country are struggling to retain EMS services in the wake of dwindling populations and volunteer rates.

Squads are prohibited from billing to create revenue if they are part of fire departments. As a result, squads are reincorporating under municipalities, who then create non-profit districts.

Johnsburg EMS had 460 transports in 2014, a number that dropped to 438 the following year, the first of the new voter-approved district.

But while the budget has remained approximately $552,000 since 2015, the number of transports dropped to 386 in 2016.

Last year ended with higher numbers, with 409 transports, with 60 of them coming in the month of December.

The exact shortfall is tough to predict, Connelly told town officials.

The town board authorized $208,000 to start the district in 2014, a number that has largely remained static.