EMS service calls for volunteers

LEWIS — A new year brings renewed focus on building a volunteer base at the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad.

The squad is finding ways to draw new recruits to the emergency medical field. Part of the renewed effort is updated training.

“We are using interactive lectures so people can do more work at home and trying to get seat time in class to a minimum. This way, people can do the course somewhat at their convenience at home,” Elizabethtown-Lewis squad President Patty Bashaw explained of the improved approach.

“Other than that, people need to do 10 hours of field time either in the Emergency Room or in the ambulance. Even if people join as driver or an attendant, they kind of catch the bug and realize how rewarding it is to serve the community in this capacity.”

Opportunities for volunteers are many and varied, she said.

“We take all shapes and all sizes. Our membership comes from a wide range of ages and all different backgrounds, whether it’s a retiree, college students who take shifts when they are home on break, or young people interested in a career. We have some volunteers that are trained to drive or assist, and they need only basic CPR training.”

There are other ways people can contribute besides assisting on ambulance calls, tasks like helping foster communication or grant writing are among options.

“For the basic Emergency Medical Technician course, the requirements are not too crazy,” Bashaw said.

And there is a new course starting for the Elizabethtown-Lewis squad on Dec. 28.

“If somebody was interested and they called the first week in January, it would not be too late to sign up,” Bashaw said.

Emergency medical training is also an emerging career path.

“More and more, emergency services are adding paid staff,” Bashaw said.

“At Elizabethtown-Lewis squad, we have one full-time paid person working Monday through Friday, plus per diem paid staff on Saturday and Sunday,” Bashaw said.

“We have begun quite an initiative in Essex County. We are really pushing this to be a career path, so people can make a living at this,” Bashaw said.

The starting pay scale ranges from $14 to $17 per hour depending on training levels.

Camaraderie is strong among North County emergency medical crews. And Essex County is surveying emergency medical service needs in all 18 towns.

CGR, a non-profit consulting firm in Rochester, has collected data from all communities and their various emergency organizations. They have also gathered input from the public.

“We’ve engaged a lot of people, the public, the emergency response agencies themselves, town supervisors, senior citizens and law enforcement,” Bashaw said of the county-wide effort.

“We’ll get a more global picture of what is working, what is not working and a better understanding of what is the expectation of the public.”

Once the data is collated and assessed, needs countywide will be addressed.

Volunteerism is critical this region, and is likely to remain a key part of successful emergency response systems.

At a minimum, members of the Elizabethtown-Lewis Squad contribute 12 hours a month on call, one hour for meetings and one hour for training, about 14 hours a month.

Anyone interested in finding out more can reach Bashaw at car3ofa@gmail.com or by phone: 873-3907.