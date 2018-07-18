EMS training available in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG | Training for prospective and current emergency medical services personnel across the southeastern Adirondacks will be available at the headquarters of Warrensburg EMS, located at 3 King St. in Warrensburg, starting in July.

Warrensburg EMS is providing the training sessions, applicable to all skill levels, either at low or no cost due to grant funding from the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation.

Courses are:

July 23 and July 30

Aug. 7

Aug. 21

Sept. 10 and Sept. 24

Dec. 1 and Dec. 15

Courses are as follows:

July 23 and July 30: Pre-hospital trauma life support, taught by Tony Lipari (NR-P, FC-P, RN, CIC) is a 16-hour course covering treatment of the multi-system trauma patient as a unique entity with specific needs.

Aug. 7: Basic pediatric and adult heart-saver, first aid, CPR, AED. This 4-hour session is taught by Stephen Romano (SCT-P, CLI) and is designed for those with little or no medical training who need a course completion card for a job, average emergency or other requirement. The enrollment deadline is July 31.

Aug. 21: Basic life support for the health care provider, taught by Steven Romano, is a 4-hour session that trains students to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compression, deliver appropriate ventilation and provide early use of an AED device.

Sept. 10 and Sept. 24: Advanced medical life support, taught by Tony Lipari, is a 16-hour course that addresses how to best assess and manage the most common medical crises in patients, offering a “think outside the box” methodology.

Dec. 1 and Dec. 15: Emergency pediatric provider care, taught by Tony Lipari, is a 16-hour course that provides in-depth understanding of the pathophysiology of the most common pediatric emergency issues and stresses critical thinking and hands-on skills to help practitioners make the best decisions for their patients.

Those wishing to register for CPR courses may do so by logging onto the American Heart Association website at heart.org/CPR.

For details on courses or to register, contact Warrensburg EMS Operations Manager Stephen Romano at 518-944-6177.