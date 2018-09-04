Engineer: Rome Dam removal hasn’t affected water levels

× Roy Schiff, a water resource engineer with Milone and MacBroom, the civil engineering firm that conducted water resource research at Rome Dam and its site on the Ausable River, said dam removal has not impacted water flow on the West Branch. Photo by Kim Dedam

JAY | Project engineers spoke with area residents last Wednesday about work underway to remove Rome Dam on the West Branch of the Ausable River.

Low water levels in river is a subject of concern to many here who wonder if work on the dam in Jay or elsewhere could be part of the problem.

Nearly two-dozen local residents and area business owners attended the meeting, including staff and owners of Ausable Chasm and Essex County Department of Public Works staff Chris Garrow and Jim Dougan.

Several people asked about sediment washing downstream as the dam is removed, fearing it could change the river’s water quality.

Corrected USGS river gage at the Ausable River main stem site about 1.8 miles downstream from the confluence after equipment was repaired last week. USGS river gage at the Ausable River main stem site about 1.8 miles downstream from the confluence shows August data from 2015. USGS river gage at the Ausable River main stem site shows the extreme flow of the river as Tropical Storm Irene hit.

EQUIPMENT MALFUNCTION

Roy Schiff is a water resource engineer with Milone and MacBroom, the civil engineering firm that studied the dam and river hydrology.

Deconstruction of Rome Dam has not impacted water flow on the river, he said.

A sharp drop marked by a USGS river gage on the Ausable River’s main stem last Saturday, he said, was due to equipment malfunction.

Readings on Aug. 25 initially showed a steep drop to 67 cubic feet per second (cfs), where the median daily statistic is around 210 cfs.

“The actually replaced that equipment,” Schiff said of USGS hydrologists who came here when they saw the anomaly.

The gage is monitored by USGS at the New York Water Science Center in Troy.

Hydrologist Christopher Gazoorian told the Sun they investigated the problem last Monday evening.

“It was not functioning property, so it wasn’t able to sense the water level properly,” Gazoorian said.

USGS staff physically measured the water flow, Gazoorian said,

Data last Saturday indicates water flow did drop in the morning from a point near 180 cfs to around 160 cfs.

Running about 150 cfs now, the Ausable River is below the median (marked on charts with a small triangle) of around 210 cfs for late August.

USGS has 86 years worth of data of Ausable River flow, including the huge spike during Irene in 2011.

RAFTING OPEN

Ausable Chasm Manager Tim Bresett said their experience finds the river lower now than usual for August.

The river rafting ride is open, he told the Sun in an interview after the meeting.

River rides are busy.

“It’s still a great experience,” he said, “it’s just as beautiful as ever.”

Ausable Chasm has provided river attractions, interpretive tours and boat trips at the gorge since 1870.

They too have a long-held knowledge of how the river runs. The property has been locally owned for almost 150 years.

And the chasm’s interaction with dam operations upriver go back just as far.

A photo from the early 1900s shows Rome Dam in the upper right positioned above the J & J Pulp Mill on the West Branch.

Dam structures on the West Branch were built, destroyed and rebuilt several times by J & J Rogers Co. Known historically as the Pulp Mill dam, the barrier provided water power for various ore, pulp and paper industries from about 1848 to 1971.

The dam created man-made changes to the West Branch waterway.

Sediment trapped behind it helped form a 19-acre impoundment about a foot deep, an expansion of the West Branch waters.

East Branch of the Ausable River behind the Au Sable Forks Fire Department and the river's edge park at the confluence. The confluence of the West and East branches of the Ausable River creates a deposit of sand, which is what gave "Au Sable" its name, "of sand," in French. Sunset on a hot August day over the West Branch of the Ausable River.

WORK CONTINUES

Bresett asked Schiff how lowering the impoundment behind Rome Dam would impact the water flow and storage.

“Rome Dam has no ability to hold back water,” Schiff said of the structure and unnatural river bed full of sediment behind it.

As they slowly remove concrete, the engineer said, release at times sends more water downriver, dewatering the impoundment.

He pointed to a few spikes on last Tuesday’s USGS chart that show when that happened.

Removal of sediment is coordinated in step with dam deconstruction to carefully to throttle water flow into the head of what is a likely gorge structure and natural waterfall under the dam, Schiff said.

“We are incrementally working the concrete down,” he said, “then we start removing sediment.”

So far they have taken 10 feet off the top of 38-foot-tall dam.

The structure is 103 feet long.

Engineers project four years worth of sediment cover the river’s true channel behind the dam.

They also project deconstruction would allow about a year’s worth of that sediment to move downstream and essentially restore the river’s stony bed.

Rebecca Kelly is the owner of Tahawus Center dance and arts complex, the large Masonic building just above the confluence where West meets the East Branch.

She asked Schiff if sediment washed down the West Branch would impact river habitat.

Fish and merganser ducks are a common view from windows three floors above the river.

Lately they’ve been elsewhere, she said.

“Are the fish so smart that they’ve gone someplace else?” Kelly queried.

Schiff said fish do retreat to cold pools in hot weather.

But, he said, once the river’s channel is restored, fish habitat will improve.

“You should see an improvement in fishing on the West Branch, but it may take a few years,” Schiff said.

Engineers estimated about 3,000 truckloads of sediment exist in the impoundment.

As it is removed, it is dried.

Then trucks are hauling it offsite to two piles, one for use by the Town of Jay and another with larger stone for use in future river remediation projects.

Engineers believe the project will reveal another natural gorge under the Rome Dam.

They believe they will find a unique waterfall, a feature of the West Branch unseen for over 150 years.

Work crews on the West Branch have uncovered wooden cribbing related to early use at the dam site.

They’ve also found serious damage previously unseen in the Rome Dam structure, which was deemed a “high hazard” by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) 10 years ago.

The potential for sudden dam failure lead town officials to approve the plan to remove it.