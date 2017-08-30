Enrollment numbers weighed at first ELCS-WCS merger meeting

× Interim Westport School Superintendent A. Paul Scott welcomed members of the public and the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central and Westport Central Merger Committee as the first discussion of seven meetings began last Wednesday. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | Projected enrollment numbers took center stage at the first meeting of Elizabethtown-Central and Westport Central’s joint merger committee.

The first step in the study of a potential merger of the two districts looked toward enrollment data and projections as to student numbers for each and for a combined school.

It begins what may become a two-year review, pending two rounds of school board approval and four public votes by taxpayers, including a formal permissive referendum, in each district.

Education consultants Alan Pole and Bill Silky from the firm Castallo & Silky LLC, of Syracuse, gave an overview of what’s coming in the months ahead.

They were clear that their review, and committee discussion will not decide whether to merge the districts or not.

That decision will be left to the communities in Lewis, Elizabethtown and Westport if both school boards opt to take the findings to public vote next year.

Reasons schools consider reorganization into one district vary, Pole said, but generally look to increase course offerings for students with upgrades to school facilities. Districts also look to decrease school tax rates in combining forces.

It’s difficult, Pole said, for many reasons.

School communities often fear losing a long-time local identity, while employees at schools fear losing job security.

The goal with the merger committee meetings is to set a clear picture of each district and to see what might happen if the two districts merged into one.

“In the end, we write the report. When the report is done, both boards of education will decide what to do.”

The committee and consultants don’t do the details, Pole said, such as identity, school colors or mascot or bus routes and staffing.

“Those details are best left to the communities,” he said.

ENROLLMENT

The Westport and ELCS districts have experienced different reactions to the shrinking population base in recent years.

Elizabethtown-Lewis enrollment fluctuations are more dramatic.

ELCS has seen an approximately 25 percent decrease in the past five years. Silky’s data charts indicated 306 students were enrolled K through Grade 12 in 2011-12, and by 2016-17, last year, the school had a total 231 students.