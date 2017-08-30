Enrollment numbers weighed at first ELCS-WCS merger meeting

Interim Westport School Superintendent A. Paul Scott welcomed members of the public and the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central and Westport Central Merger Committee as the first discussion of seven meetings began last Wednesday.
Photo by Kim Dedam
ELIZABETHTOWN | Projected enrollment numbers took center stage at the first meeting of Elizabethtown-Central and Westport Central’s joint merger committee.
The first step in the study of a potential merger of the two districts looked toward enrollment data and projections as to student numbers for each and for a combined school.
It begins what may become a two-year review, pending two rounds of school board approval and four public votes by taxpayers, including a formal permissive referendum, in each district.
Education consultants Alan Pole and Bill Silky from the firm Castallo & Silky LLC, of Syracuse, gave an overview of what’s coming in the months ahead.
They were clear that their review, and committee discussion will not decide whether to merge the districts or not.
That decision will be left to the communities in Lewis, Elizabethtown and Westport if both school boards opt to take the findings to public vote next year.
Reasons schools consider reorganization into one district vary, Pole said, but generally look to increase course offerings for students with upgrades to school facilities. Districts also look to decrease school tax rates in combining forces.
It’s difficult, Pole said, for many reasons.
School communities often fear losing a long-time local identity, while employees at schools fear losing job security.
The goal with the merger committee meetings is to set a clear picture of each district and to see what might happen if the two districts merged into one.
“In the end, we write the report. When the report is done, both boards of education will decide what to do.”
The committee and consultants don’t do the details, Pole said, such as identity, school colors or mascot or bus routes and staffing.
“Those details are best left to the communities,” he said.
ENROLLMENT
The Westport and ELCS districts have experienced different reactions to the shrinking population base in recent years.
Elizabethtown-Lewis enrollment fluctuations are more dramatic.
ELCS has seen an approximately 25 percent decrease in the past five years. Silky’s data charts indicated 306 students were enrolled K through Grade 12 in 2011-12, and by 2016-17, last year, the school had a total 231 students.
Westport had 232 students in 2011-12. And by last year, that number shrank to 224, of which 42 were non-resident students. There were nine Westport district students who attended school elsewhere.
Non-resident attendance at Westport is at 17 percent for 2017-18.
“Westport enrollment may be going up,” Silky said.
ELCS had three non-district students enroll at its school last year, with 18 from the district attending school elsewhere.
In his projections, Silky surmised that ELCS would continue to see enrollment decline.
“We are highly anticipating the district will continue to lose enrollment,” Silky said.
Calculations for the future are based on extrapolations from trend analysis and birth data.
The research indicates by 2018-19, enrollment at ELCS might stand around 217, while WCS might remain about the same as it is now at 225 students.
If the districts combined, the enrollment last year would have been 455 with a decline to 442 by 2018-19, according to the research.
By 2023-24, Silky suggested, the combined enrollment might see an increase to 475 students.
Accounting for non-district students, Silky said the switch can be due to teachers or staff who transport their children to their place of work.
Other reasons for students leaving a district can relate to attendance at private schools.
Neither Elizabethtown nor Westport charge tuition for incoming students.
Silky related the school data to Essex County population, which indicates a loss from 2010 to 2016 as young people leave to find jobs after high school or college.
The population in the county hit a high point in 2010 at 39,370 with a drop expected to 39,014 by 2020. Population loss is expected to continue, reducing the population countywide to 36,390 by 2040.
The continued aging of the population with young people going to make lives elsewhere should be of concern to all communities, Silky said.
Committee member Scott Gibbs, a retired teacher from Westport, asked what the final report would look like.
Pole said it would have an introductory chapter with chapters for each of the six research categories to be discussed with the merger committee.
“In those chapter we will do two things,” Pole said, “provide current data and (also) projections several years out.”
Consultants said about 10 percent of schools that study merger proceedings follow through with it.
Of the 28 merger studies Silky said he has done, five new districts were created.
Committee member Paul Buehler, a longtime athletic instructor, coach and athletic director for ELCS and for the combined Griffins teams, asked how many of the merger studies were taken to public vote.
Consultants estimated about 90 percent of the merger studies do go to public referendum.
MEETING AHEAD
There were about 19 residents from all three towns in attendance at the meeting and everyone was given a chance to ask questions during the last 20 minutes or so of the two-hour session.
The first meeting was held at the Westport school, and the plan is to rotate between school through April.
The next merger committee meeting will be held on Sept. 27 at ELCS. A tour of the school is set for 5:15 p.m. with the session to start at 6 p.m.
The Aug. 23 merger meeting report on enrollment is posted on each respective school district website.