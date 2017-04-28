Enrollment open for Dolly Parton reading initiative

× Expand File photo Enrollment is now open for the Johnsburg Chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the free program that mails a free book every month to children from birth to age 5.

JOHNSBURG — Dolly Parton famously grew up so poor, her doctor delivered her in exchange for a bag of oatmeal.

Once she hit the big leagues, the country icon launched a number of philanthropic efforts to give back to her home turf of eastern Tennessee.

Many of those have since gone national, including her initiative designed to foster a love of reading and learning in preschool children: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails a new “age-appropriate book” to the homes of children every month from birth to age five.

The enrollment process for the Imagination Library is once again open for families in Johnsburg.

More than 80 local families have already taken part in this opportunity, said Ann Arsenault, the facilitator of the local program.

“We encourage area families to enroll their child,” Arsenault said.

Applications are available at the main office of Johnsburg Central School, inside the JCS Newsletter, at the Town of Johnsburg Library or through local WIC offices.

The program is made possible by funding from the Charles R. Wood Foundation and the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Foundation with help from local volunteers.

There is no cost to participate.

“We felt our focus is trying to improve the quality of life of year-round residents of Adirondack Park and felt literacy, and the love of reading, is the most important thing to improve the quality of life for people in the Adirondack Park,” said Pearsall Foundation Founder Glenn Pearsall.

Pearsall said there isn’t much concrete data that tracks literacy rates in the Adirondack Park compared to other areas.

But many rural areas do lack libraries, the chief source of book availability within the Blue Line. And funding for the bookmobiles that roam between rural communities has been reduced in recent years.

The Pearsall Foundation allocated up to $100,000 for four years when they announced the initiative in 2014.

But the nonprofit hasn’t even come close to reaching that number.

Participation this year will be critical to the survival of the program as the board examines if they will renew the effort.

“If more people participate, we’ll be more inclined to reinstate that commitment,” Pearsall said.

More than 1,600 local communities in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom provide the Imagination Library to 1 million children every month, according to the national organization.