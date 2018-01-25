Ensel named mayor pro tem

× Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) has been named this year’s mayor pro tem. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) has been named mayor pro tem for the City of Plattsburgh.

Ensel was nominated to the position on Jan. 11 after the council failed to reach a majority vote for a new appointment on Jan. 4.

Where the Common Council appeared at odds earlier this month, last week’s meeting took a more collegial tone, with the council unanimously supporting Ensel to work alongside Mayor Colin Read in the coming year.

Ensel will be responsible for both assisting and filling in for Read if he’s unable to perform his duties.

The councilman, first elected to office last year, said that he hopes to shore up better communication between the mayor and the council.

“There’s always a need for improvement,” he said.

As an associate professor of Communication Studies at SUNY Plattsburgh and a former news producer, Ensel believes he can bring an unbiased eye to the job.

“I come here without allegiance to anyone,” he said. “My only concern is for the people of the City of Plattsburgh.”

Tension amongst councilors appeared to reach a boiling point earlier this month, with one councilor making an impassioned speech for the appointment of Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) to the position, while accusing others of bias against Read.

Three other councilors vied for Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) over Armstrong, neither garnering a majority vote. Ensel was absent.

COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) was chosen last week to head the city’s governance, strategy and city operations committee, one of six opened by Read on Jan. 4.

Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5) was chosen to head the infrastructure committee; Armstrong, the Plattsburgh Public Library committee; Kelly, the finance and budget committee; Dowdle will lead the public safety committee and Ensel will serve as the Municipal Lighting Department’s board president.

Jan. 11 marked the first city committee meeting of the year.

The public meeting between department heads, city councilors and the mayor follows a shift in procedure Jan. 4 from individual liaison assignments to larger meetings open to both the public and any city councilor.

The move, according to the mayor, is a concentrated effort to promote transparency.

The infrastructure committee was first up to bat on Jan. 11. Department of Public Works Superintendent Arsene “Mike” Brodi, Assistant Superintendent Michael Bessette and Environmental Services Manager Jonathan Ruff briefed Kasper and Ensel on this year’s capital projects and slated sidewalk repair projects, alongside a number of minor department updates.