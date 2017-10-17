Environmental groups look to Stefanik to shield against E.P.A. cuts

Repeal of Clean Power Plan could lead to return of acid rain and smog in Adirondacks, say critics

× Expand Photo provided/Adirondack Council In the wake of federal environmental protection rollbacks, the Adirondack Council said they’re counting on Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) to save the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s budget for acid rain research and monitoring. Pictured above: Former U.S. Secretary of the Army John McHugh looks at a map of the Adirondack Park with Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway, Adirondack Council Communications Director John Sheehan and Postal Regulatory Commission Chairman Robert Taub, who served as McHugh’s chief of staff in Congress, at a meeting in July. ELIZABETHTOWN | People come to the Adirondacks to escape from urban woes. But the growth of smog in the High Peaks is more likely than you think, say environmental advocacy groups as the latest effort to roll back Obama-era environmental regulations clicked into place last week. Air pollution generated in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky is carried by upper air currents across the mountaintops of the Adirondack Park, leading to smog, a problem more associated with urban areas. “At 3,500 to 4,000 feet, visitors could be breathing air as bad as it is in Times Square,” said John Sheehan, a spokesman for the Adirondack Council. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt last week signed a measure to repeal the Clean Power Plan, a policy to curb greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. Green groups blasted the decision, citing the potential disastrous effects on the Adirondack Park, rolling back years of progress after the 1990 Clean Air Act led to recovery from some of the worst acid rain damage in the nation, killing trees and poisoning fish. “This is an enormous setback for U.S. policy on climate change and will have negative impacts in the Adirondacks as progress on significant reductions in acid rain over the past 20 years may be lost,” said Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks. Not only will the repeal of the Clean Power Plan — which assigned each state a goal for reducing emissions — jeopardize the protection of the Adirondack ecosystem, but so will projected budget cuts at the EPA, including programs to monitor acid rain. The region’s largest green group is leaning on Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and her connection with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) to ensure the Adirondack Park isn’t left twisting in the wind. “We’re really going to count on them to move forward on this budget proposal and make sure EPA’s acid rain program continues,” Sheehan said. “She needs to do this.” STALLED The Clean Power Plan is a set of rules that established goals for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from fossil-fueled electricity plants through a national trading system.

While the initiative had never taken effect after being blocked by the courts, pollution control equipment had already been installed at 36 midwestern coal-burning power plants, Sheehan said in an email. But the equipment hadn’t been turned on, which is why the Adirondack Council joined the State of Maryland and a coalition of environmental and health organizations in a lawsuit against the EPA. “Turning on the equipment in warm weather — as is required under the Clean Air Act — would save lives and prevent environmental damage by reducing smog and acid rain significantly,” said Sheehan. Overall, the initiative was expected to reduce acid rain an additional 25 percent in the northeast by 2030, the council said. State officials have joined U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, in condemning the rollbacks: Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the decision “reckless” and said New York will continue to be a green energy leader, citing state efforts to achieving 50 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030. Following the decision to pull out of the Paris Accord, Cuomo cobbled together a coalition of 14 states, as well as Puerto Rico, who have pledged to meet those goals. “Climate change is a profound threat to our planet, and it cannot be wished away by denial,” Cuomo said. State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he would sue the EPA over what he said was the agency missing a statutory deadline for designating areas of the country impacted by unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone. “One in three New Yorkers are breathing dangerous levels of smog pollution,” Schneiderman said. “By ignoring critical deadlines for cutting this pollution, the Trump EPA is turning its back on the health and safety of millions of Americans.” Repealing the Clean Power Plan is not a done deal: The EPA is required to go through a formal public comment period before being finalized. The agency must also offer a replacement rule. SAVING FUNDS Pulling out of the Paris Accord and the rollback of the Clean Power Plan are two of the more headline-grabbing issues when it comes to the Trump administration’s dismantling of environmental safeguards.

But the administration is also weighing deep budget cuts to the EPA. While President Trump initially proposed a 31 percent reduction in the agency’s budget, the Republican-led House has softened the blow. But the House 2018 budget resolution includes a 16 percent cut in the EPA’s Science & Technology budget, the source of the lake and stream chemistry testing and air-quality monitoring grants for the Adirondacks. “While this is only half of the cut Trump’s executive budget proposed, we have been assured it would result in deep cuts to the research and monitoring grants,” Sheehan said. This includes about $6.8 million in annual grant funding for the Adirondack Lakes Survey Corporation, the Ray Brook-based agency that has conducted monthly testing in dozens of local lakes since the 1980s to monitor the impacts of acid rain on soil and water. NYS Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) awards the grants and oversees the research conducted in the park. While the agency, said Sheehan, is confident it can still do a good job of monitoring whether clean air laws are working, the cuts would still hurt — particularly considering funding has been kept flat for the past quarter-century. “So the state has slowly assumed more of the financial burden for what should be entirely federally funded research,” he said. With adequate federal funding, NYSERDA could focus more work on methods to restore the park’s ecosystems once federal pollution controls cause the damage to stop, Sheehan said. LONG HISTORY OF SUPPORT As federal lawmakers continue to try to reach a budget deal, Sheehan and Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway traveled to Washington, D.C., where they met with members of the North Country delegation, including Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Amsterdam) and former army secretary and Rep. John McHugh, who now works as a lobbyist. The group views Stefanik as critical in their efforts to save the research grant funding. “Stefanik has alerted the leaders of key committees that the acid rain monitoring money is important to her district,” Sheehan said. But whether that will translate into a funding restoration remains unknown, Sheehan said. There’s been a long history of Republican support for clean water in the North Country, said Sheehan, citing efforts by former U.S. Rep. Gerry Solomon, a Republican who chaired hearings on acid rain despite being among the staunchest conservatives of his time.

“He was also a sportsman and knew acid rain was real, even if the chemistry of how it damaged soils, trees and fish was still being discovered at the time,” Sheehan said. Legislation was imminent, but was derailed following the Sept. 11 attacks. “Now we’re just in a position to hang on to what we have in terms of research and monitoring money,” said Sheehan. FUNDED ABOVE REQUEST Stefanik last month voted for an appropriations bill that funded the EPA $1.9 billion above the Trump administration’s request. “Congresswoman Stefanik disagreed with the President’s budget request and worked throughout the appropriations process to ensure the needs of our district were met,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman. Flanagin characterized Stefanik’s meeting with the Adirondack Council as “very productive,” noting that the conversation touched on “many of the group’s priorities, including acid rain.” The lawmaker, he said, is continuing to work with the group to support appropriations initiatives. Stefanik also went to bat for the funds in brief remarks during floor debate last month. “Thanks to the work of the EPA to support efforts to halt this epidemic, we are recovering in spectacular fashion,” Stefanik said. “Trout populations are returning to once dead lakes, waters and trees are getting healthier, and the park is a booming economic engine for our district.” Stefanik cited a visit to the lab where the water samples collected by the Adirondack Lake Survey Corporation are tested. “(I) ask that you help me ensure that the grant funding for this important work is renewed,” she said. “The EPA’s programs and grants have been essential in restoring this ecological gem in my district. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in Congress to support these important programs.” SHIFTING GEARS Following a 2015 vote in which she voted to reject EPA limits for coal-fueled power plants, Stefanik has repositioned herself as a GOP leader on green issues. The second-term lawmaker is a member of the bipartisan House Climate Solutions Caucus and has discussed the need to develop clean and renewable energy in New York’s 21st Congressional District, including wind and hydropower, the subject of a hearing chaired last month by the lawmaker in her capacity as chairwoman of the Republican Policy Committee’s Millennial Task Force.