EPA cuts rejected in federal budget bill

× Expand Photo provided Green groups are praising New York’s Congressional delegation for their efforts to preserve funding for the Environmental Protection Agency in the 2018 spending bill. Pictured above: Adirondack Park Agency Chairman Sherman Craig hands Rep. Elise Stefanik an award for her efforts to combat acid rain. ELIZABETHTOWN | The omnibus government spending bill passed by Congress and signed by the president last month rejects deep cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and fully funds the agency at 2017 spending levels. The EPA was given $8.1 billion for the 2018 fiscal year as part of the $1.3 trillion spending plan, a sharp reversal of the 31 percent reduction sought by President Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. Green groups are praising New York’s Congressional delegation for their efforts to save the funding. “We want to thank upstate Congressional reps Elise Stefanik, Paul Tonko, the late Louise Slaughter and John Faso, as well as Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, for urging their colleagues to keep EPA’s budget unharmed,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway in a statement. SLIGHT BUMP The plan increases EPA’s budget while also providing funds for other environmental and public health priorities. Overall, the federal agency received a $763 million increase, according to the Adirondack Council, including $300 million each for the Clean Water Fund and Safe Drinking Water Fund; $63 million for implementation of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act and $50 million for new grant programming to address lead in drinking water. Since taking office last January, the Trump administration has rolled back a number of Obama-era initiatives, including pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Accord and repealing the Clean Power Plan, a policy to curb greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. Peter Iwanowicz, executive director of Environmental Advocates of New York, hailed stakeholders for silencing “the anti-environmental, anti-public health cacophony radiating from Washington.” “Only by standing together could we have beaten back the egregious, dangerous and reckless proposed cuts coming from the Trump Administration,” Iwanowicz said in a statement. The spending bill also received high marks from Food & Water Watch, NY/NJ Baykeeper and Citizens Campaign for the Environment, among other green groups. ACID RAIN IN THE SPOTLIGHT Funding for acid rain and climate research remained at current levels, some $21.2 million. The Adirondack Council has fought aggressively against cuts to grant funding that aids in acid rain and climate change research, citing the recovery of local waterways and loon and trout populations since the 1990 Clean Air Act curbed the effects of air pollution blown over from midwestern power plants.

The bill also includes a slight bump for conservation easements and open space protection projects; ongoing funds for the Lake Champlain Basin Program and reauthorization for a federal law that provides clean-up funds for contaminated industrial properties — including a site in Plattsburgh. The Adirondack Council has viewed Stefanik, a sophomore Republican, as critical in efforts to preserve research grant funding for the Adirondack Lakes Survey Corporation (ALSC) in Ray Brook, a nonprofit laboratory that takes samples from local waterways annually to monitor acid rain recovery. “If we lost the ability to document the damage, we lose the ability to stop that pollution,” Janeway said. “We can’t hope to persuade Congress or the courts to protect us from damage that we can’t prove. Science is our only means of defense against acid rain and climate change.” The operating budget for the ALSC was approximately $700,000 in 2017, with the New York State Research and Development Authority constituting the primary funding source. But state budget cuts to the facility have seen eight staff terminated last December; the facility is now working with a skeleton crew, and the frequency of Adirondack lake monitoring is expected to be slashed by two-thirds. The collection of that data is critical to drafting responsible state and federal policy on emission control and air transport regulations, according to the Adirondack Council, and research has been cited repeatedly in federal and state legislation, regulatory actions and testimony to the U.S. Supreme Court. “Running out of the data stream leaves us with the inability to prove what we can see and what we know we’re finding in the environment,” said John Sheehan, a spokesman for the group. Stefanik toured the facility recently, and pledged to be an active partner at the federal level. “I am committed to fighting for this appropriation and this funding when it comes to the federal side, and I think we need to continue to encourage New York state to encourage their funding for this important research to monitor acid rain within the Adirondacks,” Stefanik said in a telephone conference call with constituents last month.

The Adirondack Council will now pivot to ensure Pruitt actually spends the money as allocated, and they would like to see EPA’s commitment to acid rain and climate research increase in the future The funding stream for lake and river chemistry testing, some $250,000 annually, has not changed in more than a decade, while expenses have grown. “We will work to bring those funding levels up to keep pace with increasing costs here in the park,” Janeway said. The Adirondack Council is also punching back against the White House repeal of the Clean Power Plan, and joined a federal lawsuit alleging the agency hasn’t been tough enough on preventing smog. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland last October aims to force regulatory agencies to order 36 power plants to activate air pollution control equipment that has already been installed. “You’re getting pollution levels similar to a bad day in Lower Manhattan,” Sheehan said. “That’s bad news.” TURNING GREENER Despite their overall satisfaction with the spending plan, the Adirondack Council said they were displeased with a provision that declares wood-based biomass energy to be “carbon-neutral,” encouraging federal support for its expansion. “That is not universally true for wood-fired biomass power plants,” Janeway said. “Only when forests are carefully managed and emissions are carefully controlled can you begin to make that claim. We are concerned also that intensive harvesting for fuel will lead to more aggressive clear-cutting and to increases in emissions of soot particles that contribute to lung disease.” Janeway also objected to a policy rider that would restrict disclosure of toxic and hazardous air pollution, including ammonia or hydrogen sulfide, released by Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations in rural communities. “The provision would deny rural communities the right to know their exposure to these harmful pollutants,” he said. The budget resolution passed the House 256-167. Following a 2015 vote in which she voted to reject EPA limits for coal-fueled power plants, Stefanik has since been a more reliable partner in green issues. The lawmaker is a member of the bipartisan House Climate Solutions Caucus and has discussed the need to develop clean and renewable energy in New York’s 21st Congressional District, including wind and hydropower as part of an “all of the above” energy approach.