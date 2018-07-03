Erosion along Schroon River negatively impacting river, lake

× Expand Photo by Christopher South John Braico, Resource Management vice-president for the New York State Council of Trout Unlimited, has been working with the Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District to study the Schroon River. Braico is shown explaining some of the dynamics of the river at the confluence of Schroon River and West Mill Brook.

SCHROON LAKE | Erosion of the river banks along the Schroon River is filling the river with silt, creating a delta at the northern end of Schroon Lake, which having a detrimental effect on the fish habitat and the fish population.

Civic officials, environmental groups and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) met in North Hudson in late May to discuss the problem.

Schroon Lake Councilman Roger Friedman, who organized the May meeting, provided information from the meeting saying there are at least three significant problems related to the buildup of sand where the Schroon River flows into Schroon Lake.

A sandbar has been growing at the northern portion of the lake creating navigation issues including at the entrance to the Schroon Lake Marina canal.

Additionally, the native vegetation in a large area in the northern basin of the lake has been covered and suffocated by sand, having a profound negative impact on the fish life, which in turn can negatively impact the local economy.

Friedman said the buildup has also shown to be a hindrance to water quality testing by groups such as the Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program (CSLAP), whose testing devices no longer go down to where they did several years ago.

A Trout Unlimited study on one impacted reach on Schroon River in North Hudson estimates over 5,000 tons of sand made it into Schroon Lake in one year. This is only one reach of several miles of Schroon River running through North Hudson into the Town of Schroon and into Schroon Lake.

James D’Ambrosio, USACE public affairs specialist, said the actual quantity may or not be accurate since various studies have been conducted.

“The (USACE) does not have an estimate as to how much gravel/sand has been deposited in the lake in recent years,” D”Ambrosio said.

John Braico, Resource Management vice-president for the New York State Council of Trout Unlimited, has been working with the Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Braico, who was certified in stream assessment through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Conservation Training Center in West Virginia, has worked closely with the USF&WS for over 15 years, and is a member of the Upper Hudson Watershed Coalition.