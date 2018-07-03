Erosion along Schroon River negatively impacting river, lake

Photo by Christopher South
Photo by Christopher South
SCHROON LAKE | Erosion of the river banks along the Schroon River is filling the river with silt, creating a delta at the northern end of Schroon Lake, which having a detrimental effect on the fish habitat and the fish population.
Civic officials, environmental groups and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) met in North Hudson in late May to discuss the problem.
Schroon Lake Councilman Roger Friedman, who organized the May meeting, provided information from the meeting saying there are at least three significant problems related to the buildup of sand where the Schroon River flows into Schroon Lake.
A sandbar has been growing at the northern portion of the lake creating navigation issues including at the entrance to the Schroon Lake Marina canal.
Additionally, the native vegetation in a large area in the northern basin of the lake has been covered and suffocated by sand, having a profound negative impact on the fish life, which in turn can negatively impact the local economy.
Friedman said the buildup has also shown to be a hindrance to water quality testing by groups such as the Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program (CSLAP), whose testing devices no longer go down to where they did several years ago.
A Trout Unlimited study on one impacted reach on Schroon River in North Hudson estimates over 5,000 tons of sand made it into Schroon Lake in one year. This is only one reach of several miles of Schroon River running through North Hudson into the Town of Schroon and into Schroon Lake.
James D’Ambrosio, USACE public affairs specialist, said the actual quantity may or not be accurate since various studies have been conducted.
“The (USACE) does not have an estimate as to how much gravel/sand has been deposited in the lake in recent years,” D”Ambrosio said.
John Braico, Resource Management vice-president for the New York State Council of Trout Unlimited, has been working with the Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Braico, who was certified in stream assessment through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Conservation Training Center in West Virginia, has worked closely with the USF&WS for over 15 years, and is a member of the Upper Hudson Watershed Coalition.
STUDY NEEDED
Braico described the condition of the Schroon River immediately below the Pepper Hollow Road Bridge, where the river has become overloaded with sediment. The bridge itself interrupts the natural flood plain, and actually increases the velocity of the water; much like a person putting his thumb over the end of a garden hose. The increased water pressure causes the stream to straighten its path, eroding the river banks along its natural, meander patterns.
D’Ambrosio said when a river reaches a lake or the sea the water slows down and loses the power to carry sediment, resulting in the accumulation of sand he said has dramatically impacted the fish habitat to the point where the fish population has decreased and continues to decrease.
He said a study is needed to fully assess the situation and potential remedies, but the USACE has not yet determined whether it will be involved in the Schroon River Erosion matter.
SOLUTION UNDETERMINED
North Hudson Supervisor Ronald Moore said a solution to the serious erosion in the Pepper Hollow Road Bridge, which dates back to Hurricane in August 2011, is not easy.
Schroon Lake Supervisor Mike Marnell said information has been gathered for decades regarding silting in the river and lake, but no plans were ever implemented.
He said two 100-year storms, Irene in 2011 and Sandy in 2012, have exacerbated the problem. He also believes people buying and clearing land, creating driveways and walkways, has contributed to the problem. Marnell said earlier estimates were that it would costs in the millions to solve the problem.
Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett said he didn’t believe the problem was clearly defined, but some numbers raised at the meeting were starling.
“They never really said what the problem was, but they did address what it would cost. They said $600,000 to study the problem,” Leggett said.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said those taking part in the May meeting will have to figure out the best course of action, whether to try to fix the problem locally or go for federal funding.
“I’m waiting to see if we are going to have a follow up meeting to talk about next steps,” Simpson said.
David Reckahn, district manager for the Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District said his office has been working on a project design through the state Division of Fish and Wildlife and Trout Unlimited.
He said the various organizations have been looking at three areas in need of restoration - the biggest one near the Route 9 bridge in North Hudson, and the Pepper Hollow Bridge and North Hudson Beach. He said his office has already submitted grant applications for the latter two projects. Cost estimates for all three projects are at least $500,000, Reckahn said.
The groups are working with the USACE for permitting, but will probably not be for the actual projects.
“You are dealing with bigger numbers with the Army Corps,” Reckahn said.