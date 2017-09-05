Escape on the Escape offered

× Expand Photo provided The Basin Harbor Club’s tour boat, “Escape,” will be coming to Port Henry Marina for a Moriah Chamber of Commerce-sponsored cruise.

MORIAH | The Moriah Chamber of Commerce Lake Champlain Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain is being billed as “Escape on the Escape.”

The cruise starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 aboard Basin Harbor Resort’s 47-foot-long boat, “Escape.”

Boarding is at the Port Henry Marina, next to the state Boat Launch Site. The two-hour cruise with Capt. Marty Ferris is $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Glens Falls National Bank branch in Port Henry and chamber offices.

“It’s our big summer fundraiser,” Moriah Chamber President Cathy Sprague said. “The money we raise from this event pays for chamber events like the Port Henry Labor Day Parade.

“The passengers will have some great views of the new Champlain Bridge from the lake,” Sprague continued.

“Capt. Ferris will give us a good cruise. He’ll also do narration on the history of the lake and its geology.”

The boat will head north by historic Camp Dudley in Westport, a summer camp for boys established after the Civil War, and on to Barn Rock and The Palisades.

Continuing along the New York shore, the Escape will stop in Snake Den Harbor to see an eagle’s nest, then at the site of the former iron mines in Ore Bed Harbor.

Following that, the ship will continue to Split Rock Point, then turn around to cruise by Diamond Island, on down the lake near Basin Harbor, and south along the Vermont shore past Button Bay and Hospital Creek.

A cash bar will be available on the boat.